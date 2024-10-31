Dame Lisa Carrington wins outstanding sporting career award

Dame Lisa Carrington (Ngāti Porou and Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki) has won one of the Olympic movement’s highest honours - the ANOC Outstanding Sporting Career Award.

This is the first time a New Zealander has won the award.

She received the award in Cascais, Portugal at the 2024 Association of National Olympic Committee (ANOC) Awards.

More than 600 people were in attendance from the Olympic Movement including representatives from the world’s 206 National Olympic Committees.

The award recognises Carrington’s career to date following this year’s win of three gold medals at the Paris Olympic Games (K4, K2, K1).

The wins took her total Olympic medal haul to nine medals, eight gold.

“I’m honoured to be recognised by ANOC and to receive this award,” she said.

“From winning my first gold in London back in 2012, through to the success this year in Paris, it’s been an opportunity for me to reflect on the journey to get to this point. I’m so lucky to do what I do – sport is such a privilege. Thank you to ANOC for allowing people like me to live out their dreams.”

New Zealand’s Olympic Committee chief executive Nicki Nicol extended her congratulations.

“We are incredibly proud of Dame Lisa and it’s been fantastic to be here in person to cheer her on as she won this award,” Nicol said.

“Her contribution to New Zealand and New Zealand sport cannot be understated. She’s incredibly dedicated and inspiring, and is without a doubt one of our greatest athletes.

“This award also recognises her global impact and the remarkable legacy she has built within the international sporting community. She embodies the spirit of dedication and excellence, and we’re thrilled to see her recognised with this prestigious award.”

