Dame Noeline Taurua stays on as Silver Ferns coach - but there’s a catch

Taurua stated her eagerness to continue contributing to a role that holds profound significance for her.

Dame Noeline Taurua has been selected once again to lead the Silver Ferns as head coach, following a recruitment process by Netball New Zealand (NNZ) - but for only half the normal term.

In a statement this afternoon, the organisation said chief executive Jennie Wyllie oversaw an extensive interview process alongside an independent panel, which incorporated insights from board members, player representatives and industry experts.

Expressing her satisfaction, Wyllie announced Dame Noeline Taurua’s continuation as the Silver Ferns coach for the next two years.

“Dame Noeline has shown that she is the right person for the Silver Ferns job after what was a robust interview process,” she said.

“We want to thank all of those who were involved and were pleased with the calibre and quality of candidates for the head coach role. It was an opportunity to assess what the future looked like for the Silver Ferns and the interview panel believe that Dame Noeline remains the right person to lead our national team.”

Silver Ferns in action during the Silver Ferns v Australia in Brisbane.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Taurua stated her eagerness to continue contributing to a role that holds profound significance for her.

“I was excited to go through the interview process. The process itself, challenged me to formulate a plan that was new, refreshing, and different from previous years at the same time as conveying the message that I have utter belief in the athletes and leaders within our programme, and a knowingness that a solid foundation has been set.

“I have competed for the job. I have reset the dial. I am rejuvenated and can’t wait to build upon the current foundation towards an era of Silver Ferns excellence,” she said in a media release this afternoon.

Two years?

Dame Noeline Taurua has been head coach since 2018, and following the 2023 Netball World Cup in which the Silver Ferns finished fourth place, Dame Noeline’s contract was extended to February this year.

In a statement in January, NNZ said it engaged Taurua in “thorough discussions” before launching a recruitment process for the role, a process Taurua said she felt was right.

Silver Ferns head coaches normally serve four-year terms but Taurua and NNZ have agreed on a two-year term, which NNZ said aligned with preparations for the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney.

Dame Noeline Taurua, head coach of the Silver Ferns.

Speaking to Te Ao Māori News this afternoon, Dame Noeline explained, “because I’ve been around and this is my second stage... there’s a thing to make sure we minimise risk for both parties, myself and Netball New Zealand.”

Taurua said she wanted to deliver on her campaign plan, but leave enough room for another coach to be appointed in time for the 2027 Netball World Cup, and intended to “go merrily on my way” if that’s the conclusion both parties came to at the end of her term.

“I think that’s just good practice. You know, you don’t get the hay unless you make it.”

The Silver Ferns will return to action in September as they host England during the Taini Jamison Trophy series.