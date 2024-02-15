Silver Ferns head coach position up for grabs

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) has started a recruitment process for the Silver Ferns head coach job, with the current coach, Dame Noeline Taurua, saying she will apply.

“It is a privilege to coach the Silver Ferns,” she says.

“I am a guardian of the role. It’s not mine to own. I talk to players about accountability and taking ownership of doing your job.”

NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie emphasised the importance of maintaining the integrity of the sport in announcing the decision to open up the position to potential applicants. This strategic move follows in-depth discussions with Taurua and comprehensive evaluations of recent performances by the team.

“We believe for the integrity of our sport, it is essential to open up the position of Silver Ferns coach to applicants,” Wylie says.

NNZ will involve directors, player representatives, leadership figures, and independent experts in he process.

Dame Nolene Taurua

Reflecting on their 3rd place finish at the 2024 Nations Cup in London, Taurua encourages coaches with a history of consistent success at the high-performance level to seize this opportunity.

She commended Netball NZ for pioneering such a process, emphasizing that such opportunities at the beginning of a cycle are rare, urging coaches to exhibit the same competitive attitude expected from players.

Wyllie announced that the decision on the new Silver Ferns coach is anticipated in early April, and the team will not return to the court until the Taini Jamison Trophy series in September.