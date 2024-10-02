Treaty of Waitangi debate on as David Seymour takes up Ngāti Toa leader Helmut Modlik’s challenge

ACT leader David Seymour has agreed to face Ngāti Toa Rangatira chair Helmut Modlik to debate the role of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in the 21st century.

The debate will take place on Tuesday October 8 at 8pm.

On August 21, Modlik challenged Seymour to a public debate after watching the ACT Party leader defend the Treaty Principles Bill.

At the time, Seymour said he wanted a national conversation about Te Tiriti, so Modlik reached out to accept the opportunity to kōrero.

“Unsurprisingly, there was little interest in a debate at first from David but he soon came around,” Modlik said. “I was invited to appear on an earlier show, I turned up. David’s office later said they never agreed to it.”

“When I reflect on the bill I can’t help but ask: If political parties aren’t supporting it other than ACT, why continue wasting taxpayers’ money, and demand yet another expensive multimillion-dollar referendum? What is the true purpose of the public actions taken by ACT? Hopefully we’ll find out on Tuesday, 8 October at 8pm.”

The debate will be hosted by Martyn Bradbury and Damien Grant.

It will be live streamed on The Working Group political podcast simulcast on YouTube, Facebook, JuiceTV.live, Waatea Radio, Sky TV Channel 3, TikTok and replayed on Channel 200 Freeview, and posted on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Rova, and YouTube.

The Treaty Principles Bill proposed a major constitutional change, defining the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. It would be introduced into the House in November.

Officials have warned the Government that the bill “calls into question the very purpose of the Treaty and its status in our constitutional arrangements”.

All political parties, except ACT, made it clear they will not support Seymour’s bill past the select committee hearing, which follows the drafting, introduction, and first reading.

