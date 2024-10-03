Research project to revive and protect local waters receives big grant

An independent kaupapa Māori research centre has been awarded a 2024 MBIE Endeavor Fund grant which will see it undertake a community-led research project that will regenerate local water ecosystems and foster environmental resilience.

Pūrangakura was one of 19 research programmes selected out of 137 applications.It has been awarded a four-year contract worth $10,800,000.

The four-year rangahau is named ‘Wai Ora, Kāinga Ora: Integrated Water Solutions for Climate Resilient Communities’.

Working alongside eight Māori communities across Aotearoa, the team will develop innovative, practical, and sustainable solutions to address a range of water-related issues, including water quality, ageing infrastructure, and the impacts of climate change.

It builds upon other Pūrangakura-led projects to try to improve the health and wellbeing outcomes for Māori communities.

Pūrangakura director Proessorf Jenny-Lee Morgan (Waikato, Te Ahiwaru, Ngāti Mahuta) was thrilled to receive the funding.

“By incorporating place-based kōrero tuku iho alongside western scientific methods, the project offers a novel and holistic approach to the care and management of wai.

“We are thrilled to have been selected for the fund and to have the opportunity to demonstrate what can be learned through collaboration connections across communities and knowledge systems,” she said.

Co-research leader of the project, Dr Emily Afoa (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāpuhi), said the project had a commitment to kaitiakitanga.

“At the core of this project’s kaupapa is a wholehearted commitment to supporting local kaitiakitanga through the development of transferable, future-proofed solutions and skills.

“This significant award will support communities to create, develop and share tools to protect the wellbeing of wai and kāinga for future generations.”