Māori infants still at highest risk of contracting meningitis

New research shows tamariki Māori are at the highest risk of contracting meningococcal disease.

Data from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) shows New Zealand’s total meningitis case numbers have decreased but Māori remain the highest population.

Meningitis Foundation Aotearoa New Zealand chairperson Gerard Rushton said it was good to see widened access to the meningococcal B vaccine since 2023 but more Kiwis still needed protection.

“We can see from the latest data that the uptake for toddlers isn’t quite as good, in addition to this we can also see that Maori infants and adolescents are still at risk,” he said.

New Zealand has a higher overall rate of the disease compared to other developed countries with national immunisation programmes.

While case numbers have dropped from 43 in 2023 to this year’s 28, Māori make up 36 percent of those cases, and tamariki Māori under five years old make up three-quarters of that percentage making them the highest affected group.

Rushton said there was still a lot of work to be done to educate New Zealand whānau on the dangers of the disease.

“Meningitis is a disease that progresses very quickly and can result in death and disability. We need to ensure that parents, health care workers, teachers, friends and family members know the signs and act quickly,” he said.

Symptoms to look out for are a stiff neck, fever, headache, eyes being more sensitive to light (photophobia), confusion - just like a cold or flu.

Pēpi may show signs of poor eating and drinking, low alertness, vomiting, a high-pitch cry, and become unsettled.

The meningococcal B vaccine, Bexsero, is funded as a part of the childhood immunisation programme, and is available to those aged 13 - 25 years old in close-living situations.

Rushton said there was more to be done to protect rangatahi, such as giving free vaccinations to students who are about to head into the workforce or further education.

“We also need to see a widespread education campaign to help inform adolescents of the symptoms of the disease and warn them of the risks of contracting it by sharing drinks and vapes and attending large-scale events like festivals.”

