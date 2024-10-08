Watch: Do Kiwis care about the upcoming United States elections?

The United States is about to witness history unfolding in its presidential election, as it could see either the first female and South Asian president or the first president with a felony conviction.

It’s Vice-President Kamala Harris versus former president Donald Trump, their party mascots the donkey versus the elephant, and, unlike the rest of the world, blue representing the letter wing versus the conservatives’ red.

Not too long ago, Aotearoa experienced its own battle of the colours, which saw blue triumph with the help of pink and black against the red, and many Kiwis were invested in it.

But with the US election, do they even care?

Obviously, it’s happening across the Pacific Ocean in a country where Kiwis can’t vote but some of the people we spoke to said they did care.

“I think that as much as we don’t want to admit it, it affects us down under. It’ll affect our trade, it’ll affect everything” one man said.

“I think it’s quite important I mean to be leaders of the free world, aren’t they? The world’s a bit of a mess at the moment,” another man said.

“It’s very funny to watch at the moment, I’ve been seeing it online and on Tik Tok, it’s kind of scary,” one woman said.

Photo: Te Ao Māori News / Getty Images

There were a few people who didn’t care or were on the fence but said they understood the importance of the elections.

Some people did not want to be interviewed but did tell Te Ao Māori News they didn’t care, based on “not knowing enough” to comment on the situation.

In the United States, several states start early voting ahead of the big day on November 5, which will be the final day for Americans to choose who they want to run the country for the next four years.

Harris became the Democratic Party candidate in August after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump. Trump accepted his nomination for the Republican Party for the third consecutive time in July.

Watch the video above for more reactions to the upcoming United States elections.