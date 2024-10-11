Māngere Town Centre security partnership a step in the right direction

A new partnership between Māngere Town Centre and Mealamu Security is a positive move and a welcome change to help improve safety in the community. Photo / supplied

A South Auckland shopping centre besieged by violent crime over recent years is finally getting some good news to help make the area safer.

The Māngere Town Centre, thanks to its Auckland Council targeted rates, has just appointed a local firm to manage security operations to crack down on these ongoing issues.

And for the founder and owner of Mealamu Security it’s a full circle moment.

Luke Mealamu recently posted on social media his pride to now be protecting the community he has spent so much time in.

“Growing up, we spent many days here—shopping, eating, swimming, everything.”

Mealamu says its meaningful not only for him, but his whole team.

“Because we’re all locals, even our general manager, we all grew up in Māngere. So it’s only fitting that we come and look after our own area, because we know everybody.”

Māngere Town Centre is one of Auckland Council’s Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) and is able to fund this partnership thanks to the targeted rates businesses pay to council.

But it all began when Mealamu allocated two patrol staff at the town centre earlier this year to reassure families worried about their kids' safety while catching public transport.

“We were visible in the space, and it was more for the community,” he says.

He says another key factor has been the newly appointed town centre manager Vicky Hau.

“Vicky Hau’s been awesome. Her being a local girl as well, and now the new town manager, our transition’s been great.”

Crime and vandalism remain issues in the town centre, and over the weekend a number of shops were looted, but Mealamu says over time they will help reduce these types of incidents.

“We’re not perfect, but every day we’re trying to strive to be better.”

Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board chair Tauanu’u Nick Bakulich is pleased the Māngere town Centre has invested in its security by partnering with a South Auckland business.

“It’s important given the history—Mealamu is well connected and understands our community,” he says.

“I think it helps that goes a long way because the community can identify with a security firm, that they can easily connect with.

“Given Mealamu’s track record, I think there’s certainly a feeling of confidence in what they’re able to provide.”

Māngere Business Association chair Lara Dolan is also a fan of the move.

“Mealamu Security is a well-established organisation and has many staff members. For Māngere Town Centre, we only had two security staff and no backup. So from my perspective, it’s a really good partnership. It gives me peace of mind that we do have backup.”

Dolan adds that security at Māngere Town Centre isn’t just the BID’s responsibility but the whole community.

“If people want to do crime, they will do crime,” she says.

“[But]is that something we can fix in their families? Do they need food, education, love, care, and support?”

And Mealamu agrees.

“It’s gonna take the Mealamu Security, our Māngere Town Centre, Business Association, our Pacific Wardens, our Māori Wardens, our shopkeepers, our people … to make it a safer place.

“All we’re trying to do is put our arms around Māngere, you know, in a joint approach to safer communities.”

Local Democracy Reporting is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ On Air