New Māori workforce plan targets construction shortage

As New Zealand faces a significant shortage of 375,000 skilled construction workers over the next three years, a new initiative aimed at increasing Māori participation in the sector has been launched.

The Kaitaka Paepaeroa Māori Workforce Development Plan, introduced at a summit in Wellington, focuses on building Māori capacity within the construction industry, with a strong emphasis on training, mentorship, and iwi-led projects.

Tawharau Housing Trust director Jayden Thompson sees the initiative as a step toward greater unity within Māori business. “I think building on that is a step in the right direction for kotahitanga as pakahi Māori, and hopefully, that goes some way towards Māori as a whole,” Thompson said.

The Kaitaka Paepaeroa plan, developed by Waihanga Ara Rau, the Construction and Infrastructure Workforce Development Council, aims to not only address New Zealand’s skills shortage but also reduce Māori unemployment, which currently stands at 9.1%, more than twice the national average. One of the plan’s key goals is to see more Māori in management roles within the industry.

Te Rōpu Aratika kaiwhakahaere (manager) Riikimaaria Rochel-Papa emphasised the importance of this ambition. “

Realistically, what we are wanting to do is have Māori reach management,” she said.

Rochel-Papa also stressed the need for local jobs to be accessible to Māori workers.

“Having the jobs be available for local Māori to work and participate in engaging with their own iwi.”

Waihanga Ara Rau poumatua (leader) Robbie Paul highlighted the significance of empowering iwi to lead their own projects. “For me, No. 1 would be increasing the capability of our own iwi to work on their own projects and allowing our people to build their own homes,” Paul said.

The plan is also focused on creating pathways for young Māori, with a vision that extends beyond entry-level positions. “The vision is that in the senior years, those ex-students of the kura who are now business owners come back to the kura so that students can see themselves where they can head to in the future,” Paul added.

Thompson expressed his hopes for the long-term impact of the initiative. “Hopefully, we can keep training more and more guys and pipeline them to running their own shows and work for themselves.”