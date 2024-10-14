Former Crown negotiator for treaty settlements appointed Public Service Commissioner

A former chief Crown negotiator on Treaty of Waitangi claims and settlements, Sir Brian Roche, has been appointed as the new Public Service Commissioner.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he was delighted to appoint him to the role.

“Sir Brian is a highly respected New Zealander who has held significant roles across the public and private sectors. He has a proven track record of leadership and delivering results and has strong networks in the public sector and business community.

“He understands how to manage problems, develop talent and drive performance. This aligns well with our government’s focus on raising the performance of the public service so New Zealanders get the services they deserve.”

Parts of Roche’s resume include his time as the chief Crown negotiator on Treaty settlements in the 1990s, with him said to be a major player when it came to the successful outcome of Ngāi Tahu settlement valued at $170 million, which would go on to lay the framework for subsequent Treaty negotiations.

He was also the Crown negotiator in the Ngāpuhi, Waikato Tainui and Ngāti Mutunga Treaty claims.

“He has extensive experience working with stakeholders, including several iwi, and has the capability and credibility to lead public service chief executives. He will play a critical part in the public service’s work to meet the government’s ambitious targets.”

His new role will see him lead and oversee the public service’s performance and delivery and employ public service chief executives.

He will begin his new role on November 4, with it ending on June 30, 2027.