Whakaata Māori nominated five times for 2024 NZ TV Awards

(Top to Bottom) Code: The Reunion, Anzac 2024, and Ngā Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua o Aotearoa. Photos: Whakaata Māori.

Whakaata Māori has received five nominations for three awards at the 2024 New Zealand Television Awards.

The categories we are nominated for are Best Entertainment Programme for the Code: The Reunion, and Best Live Event Coverage for Anzac 2024, Ngā Tohu Matariki o te Tau 2023 and Ngā Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua o Aotearoa.

In addition, Matt Barrett is nominated for Best Director: Multi-Camera for Anzac 2024.

There were 500 entries in the awards but only 121 nominations.

The nominees cover a wide range of platforms from Whakaata Māori, TVNZ 1 & 2, Three, Sky Open (formerly Prime), Neon, TVNZ+, ThreeNow, Newsroom, Stuff, RNZ and Coconet TV.

The New Zealand Television Awards will be held at Auckland’s Aotea Centre on November 22, hosted by comedian Pax Assadi.

Most of the nominations are for the critically acclaimed TVNZ drama series After the Party which received nine nominations, including Best Actress (Robyn Malcolm), Best Actor (Peter Mullan), and NZ On Air Best Drama. Actor Temuera Morrison (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Rarua) is nominated for Best Actor for the comedy-drama Far North.

Awa Puna (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa, Tūhoe) is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Boy, The Queen, And Everything in Between' against

Julian Wilcox (Ngāpuhi, Te Arawa)is nominated for Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs category for The Hui. He is up against TVNZ’s Jack Tame, RNZ’s Guyon Espiner, and (formerly) Three’s Patrick Gower.

Scotty Morrison’s (Ngāti Whakaue) second season of Origins is nominated for Best Factual Series and Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme.

Other nominees for the Best Māori Programme include NZ Wars: Stories of Tauranga Moana and Hīkoi Speaking our truth.

Waka Huia, Te Karere -Nationwide Activation Day, and Ruamata: It’s More Than Hockey are all nominated for Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Māori Programme.

The Casketeers has been nominated for Best Original Reality Series against Down for Love Season 2 and Cooks on Fire Season 2.