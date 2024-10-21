Pasifika workers adapt for a digital future

Sione Fononga, operations manager for Foodstuffs North Island, a participant in Project Ikuna says the money confidence course helped improve his relationship with money. Photo / Auckland Council

Thousands of Pacific workers have boosted their CV, gained budgeting tips and upskilled for a digital future thanks to an Auckland training programme.

Project Ikuna offers Auckland businesses with jobs at risk of automation and technological advancements the chance to upskill their Pacific workers.

Sione Fononga, operations manager for Foodstuffs North Island, completed a money management short course.

“I was still living from paycheck to paycheck until I joined the money confidence course,” he says.

The course also had a big impact on two siblings on his team, he said.

“They were with us for about a year before the course started. Every day they were getting dropped off [to work]. I think it was going to be like that for the rest of their employment.”

But after joining the course the pair learned better budgeting skills and were able to buy a car.

“It’s cool that our people are moving up in the world, but it’s also important to teach them things like money.

“I had no blueprint for how to use money. At some stage, we have to become the blueprint for the next generations and the younger people coming into employment.”

The programme was launched in 2020 by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Auckland Council’s economic and cultural agency.

Project Ikuna was recently on show at an Auckland Pacific Economic event: Enabling a Future-Ready Workforce.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill says the project provides Pacific people with more economic choices.

“We’re delighted to celebrate the success of Project Ikuna and the achievements of its learners,” he says.

He says the new skills they have gained can work as a stepping stone to further training, study or to progress to higher-paid jobs.

More than 360 businesses from a range of sectors participate in the programme, including hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare and construction industries.

Sulu-Danielle Manuofetoa, smoking cessation programme lead at Pacific Homecare, is passionate about the program’s educational aspect.

“You can’t put three years of a law degree [on your CV], but what you can do is these micro-credentials.”

Manuofetoa has contributed significantly to her community but says without a title, it’s challenging to quantify those contributions.

Tuainekore Moeareauri from Fletcher Reinforcing initially felt apprehensive about the course. However, as he studied, he gradually recognized its value.

“Ever since I’ve been hunting my boss to keep getting the courses because it helped us. … now in the working environment, it’s improved, it’s impacted our workplace.”

The Future Ready: Money Confidence course also improved Moeareauri’s relationship with money and his family.

“I started to think more about the future, about my family, my kids, my wife, what would happen to them in the future,” he says.

Project Ikuna initially offered two short courses – Future Ready: Money Confidence and Future Ready: Life Online – before expanding the course offering to 12 Future Ready courses including Assertiveness and Confidence, Preparing for Home Ownership, Conflict Resolution and Preparing for Your Retirement.

The programme has helped learners secure over 4,200 externally accredited qualifications.

Minister of Economic Development Melissa Lee says that New Zealand’s Pacific communities will have a significant role to play in rebuilding the economy.

