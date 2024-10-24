Homicide investigation launched after woman stabbed to death on Onehunga bus

Police have opened a homicide investigation, after a woman was stabbed to death on a bus travelling through Onehunga on Wednesday.

Acting Detective Inspector Alisse Robertson said police have been working hard to try to find the man they suspect attacked the woman.

They are looking for a man in his late thirties, Kael Leona..

“Our teams have been working through the night to find this person who we believe is responsible for killing this person.”

He was last seen in the Mount Wellington area, wearing dark-coloured pants, a black sweatshirt with white writing, white shoes, a green shirt on his head, and with a black backpack.

Robertson is asking the public to help in the investigation but advised people not to approach Leona if he is spotted and instead call the police on 111.

There will be increased police presence in Onehunga and Mount Wellington during this manhunt.

Acting Detective Inspector Alisse Robertson. Photo: Te Ao Māori news

Robertson said he was known to police before the incident but was not previously wanted for a violent crime.

“We are working in the early stages to look at his previous history and how that might have contributed to what’s happening today,” she said.

Yesterday afternoon’s attack saw the woman stabbed on the moving bus. Robertson said there were nine other passengers but no one stepped in to help.

Members of the public and emergency services tried to save her but she died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with her whānau at this time and we are doing everything we can to support them,” Robertson said.

Police do not believe they knew each other before the incident but were sitting nearby on the bus.

According to RNZ, Auckland deputy mayor Desley Simpson told the council in its morning meeting, that there was no place in Auckland for this.

“As a result of this incident, someone has tragically lost their life. I know we all send our deepest condolences to the family of the victim, and support and care to the driver and the passengers on that bus. This must have been incredibly distressing for them.

“Violence like this has no place in our communities.”