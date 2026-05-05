Family ‘extremely disappointed’ as man accused of murdering Warlpiri girl avoids first court appearance

Jefferson Lewis was expected to face court in Alice Springs this morning, but was excused at the request of his legal representative. Source: NITV/SBS

I whakaputhia tēnei ātikara e NITV i Ahitereiria.

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story includes the name and image of an Indigenous person who has passed away. This article may be distressing to some readers.

Jefferson Lewis was expected to appear at Alice Springs Local Court via video link from Darwin on Tuesday, but was excused at the request of his lawyer.

The 47-year-old was arrested around 10pm (local time) on Thursday April 30, and due to safety concerns was transported to Darwin, where he will remain in police custody on remand.

Lewis has been charged with the murder of 5-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby, and two other offences that cannot be published for legal reasons.

Robin Granites, the grandfather of Kumanjayi Little Baby, spoke exclusively with SBS and NITV outside of court in Alice Springs.

“They were extremely disappointed that he wasn’t in court or on the video link,” the Warlpiri Elder said of his family.

Warlpiri Elder Robin Japanangka Granites identifies as Kumanjayi Little Baby's grandfather, and is the spokesperson for the family. Source: SBS / Josh van Staden

“Family were confused about the start time ... When they did arrive, there was further delays due to court procedure.”

Granites said the family were also confronted by media outside the courthouse, despite making clear they did not want to be filmed or questioned.

“When they left the court, there was so much media that were very disrespectful filming people that indicated they did not want to be filmed,” he said.

Kumanjayi Little Baby’s body was found on Thursday 30 April, five kilometres from where she went missing.

It sparked one of the biggest searches in Australian history, lasting five days from when she disappeared from Old Timers town camp, just south of Alice Springs, on April 25.

Judge Anthony Hopkins acknowledged her family at the beginning of court proceedings.

“I begin by acknowledging the deep loss of Kumanjayi Little Baby and the family’s call for justice to take its course,” he said.

Since her passing the family have requested the 5-year-old be referred to as Kumanjayi Little Baby due to cultural reasons and have given permission for this image to be used. Source: NT Police

Live stream cancelled

Due to the high level of public interest in the case, NT courts announced on Monday that the proceedings would be live streamed.

NITV understands around 170 people tried to join the stream, including Kumanjayi Little Baby’s family, before it was cancelled due to technical difficulties.

“It is unfortunate that this has happened at late notice, but staff have been unable to fix issues this morning that were unforeseen,” a spokesperson from NT courts said in a statement shortly after.

A transcript will instead be circulated publicly, the spokesperson said.

Lewis’ legal representative, Mitchel Donaldson from Legal Aid NT, has also requested Lewis be excused from his next court appearance set down for July 30.

Nā Emma Kellaway rawa ko Josh Van Staden nō NITV.