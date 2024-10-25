Man charged with murder after fatal bus attack to appear in court today

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder in the fatal bus stabbing in Onehunga on Wednesday.

The man will appear in the Auckland District Court today, charged with murder, threatening to kill, assault and burglary.

Acting Detective Inspector Alisse Robertson said police visibility will remain strong at all transport hubs across Tāmaki Makaurau in the coming days.

“Places like bus stations and ferry terminals are important spaces for the public, and people should be free to use these areas without fear.

“Police know the community are concerned and we want them to know that their local Police are continuing to take action.”

She wanted to also acknowledge the investigation team, who worked on the case to deliver an arrest for the victim and her family.

Robertson also also thanked the wider community who helped with the police enquiries.

Robertson also wants police to continue encouraging the public to report incidents that may be unfolding so appropriate action can be taken.

“If an incident is happening now, I urge people to report it to 111 as soon as they can.”