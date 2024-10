Ariki Rigby's body was found in a vehicle in River Road Recreational Reserve on 5 September 2022. Photo / NZ Police

This article first appeared on RNZ.

Two men, one accused of murdering 18-year-old Ariki Rigby who was found in a burned-out car in a Hawke’s Bay, can now be named.

Jimmy Heremaia, 32, an orchard worker from Auckland, has been charged with her murder and with arson.

Ropine Paul, 29, a labourer from Havelock North, is charged with being party to arson.

In a judgment today, Justice Paul Radich said he was not convinced that naming the pair would risk a fair trial or endanger their safety.