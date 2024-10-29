Tania Kura appointed interim Police Commissioner

Deputy commissioner frontline operations Tania Kura (Ngāti Te Kanawa, Ngāti Maniapoto) has been appointed as the interrim Commissioner of Police.

She will oversee New Zealand Police between Andrew Coster stepping down next month, and the future appointment of a full-time replacement.

She joined the police in 1987, and in her time as deputy commissioner, has overseen day-to-day police operations across Aotearoa.

On the official police website, she’s described as “relentlessly focused on the development of her people and building a strong, positive culture.”

Kura was the first female police officer appointed to deputy commissioner, assuming the role in 2020.

More to come.