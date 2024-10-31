Student becoming a teacher to improve Māori literacy and maths standards

Twenty-year-old Johnson Hauraki (Ngāti Porou, Tuhoe) has wanted to be a teacher since he was at primary school.

When he started at EIT Tairāwhiti Hauraki realised he wanted to play a role in raising literacy and mathematics standards among Māori.

EIT is a business division of Te Pūkenga, the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology.

“I thought it would be quite rewarding to have an impact on a student’s life and then also see them come back when they get older and remember what you did for them,” Hauraki said.

Once Hauraki finishes his teaching degree he plans to enrol in a te reo Māori programme.

The bachelor of teaching (primary) requires students to undertake placements in local schools. He said while he would not mind teaching in mainstream schools, he likes the idea of working in kura kaupapa.

After graduating from Gisborne Boys, Hauraki started studying at EIT, completing his Level 4 NZ Certificate in study and career preparation in 2022. He is currently finishing his second year of the bachelor of teaching (primary).

“It was so different from high school, where it is very structured. At EIT, while you have things that you are required to do, you also have more freedom to make decisions,” Hauraki said.

Emma McFadyen, EIT Tairāwhiti’s site coordinator and lecturer in primary education said that developing teachers for Te Tairāwhiti is central to Pūkenga’s bachelor of teaching programme.

“Being raised in the region provides Johnson with unique opportunities to give back to his community, along with the potential to spread his wings and explore his horizons. I’m excited to see where Johnson chooses to go in the future,” McFadyen said.