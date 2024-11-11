Tangihanga: Hundreds gather to honour and pay respects to Tā Robert Gillies

Tā Robert Gillies who died last week at 99 surrounded by whānau, was remembered by many today, including former Te Wānanga o Aotearoa chief Turi Ngatai, who reflected on the lasting impact of the last 28 Māori Battalion soldier’s life and service.

The tangihanga to honour the life of Sir Robert was officiated in the weekend by Te Arawa with Tainui and Ngāti Kahungunu represented..

One of those among the crowd this morning was former Te Wānanga o Aotearoa chief Turi Ngatai, who came to pay his respects.

He recalls the memories he had of Gillies.

“Āe e rua tau ki muri, i haere ia, a Koro Bom ki Tauranga Moana ki te honohono i te ora, i te tangihanga a te whānau a Tūmatauenga. I muri i tērā i haere mai ia ki taku kāinga. Ko taku matua kēkē, a Hōhepa Tūranga nō Kāi Tahu, ko te whānau a te koroua.

“Hohepa Turanga rāua ko te rangatira, e kōrerorero, e katakata rāua ko Koro Bom, te whānau, te hononga a Kāi Tahu, rawe. Whakarongo au (ki a) rāua, ko te kōrero tawhito, te kōrero pai, te kōrero tika.

“Two years ago, Koro Bom came to Tauranga Moana for a tangihanga for a veteran in our whānau who had died. After that, he came to my home. My grandfather, Hohepa Turanga, was from the Ngāi Tahu tribe, and he’s related to the old man (Bom).

“Hohepa Turanga and the chief (Bom), they were having a good chat and were laughing. Koro Bom was connecting his family to Ngāi Tahu, it was truly profound. I listened to them speak the old stories, the good stories, the true stories."

Gillies advocated for peace and that was seen later in his life, Ngatai said.

“Āe te kōrero, te rangimārie. (I) ēnei rā ko Koro Bom te kitea o ngā Ika-a-Whiro, ka kanohi kitea tērā tangata."

“Yes, the message he conveyed these days was the message of peace, Koro Bom was a war veteran, a man whose face was known. ”

Gillies, who died at 99 on Thursday surrounded by whānau at his home, had his tangihanga on Friday reserved for immediate family. His nehu (burial) is set for tomorrow.