Watch live: Hīkoi mō te Tiriti across Auckland’s Harbour Bridge

Watch Te Ao Māori News for live coverage of participants in Hīkoi mō te Tiriti moving in groups to cross the Harbour Bridge in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Lead organiser Eru Kapa-Kingi has said the purpose of the hīkoi is for kotahitanga and mana motuhake.

Participants are being supported by kaiāwhina to ensure everyone’s safety when crossing the bridge, with the core ope hīkoi guided first.

An hour ago an estimated 700 people were briefed at Onepoto Domain and walked to the bridge entry point. All ope will land at Point Erin.

Hīkoi at Sylvan Avenue, Northcote as group travels to Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Auckland Transport warned commuters to expect “significant” disruption for rā tuatoru of te Hīkoi mō te Tiriti.

Last night, Toitū Te Tiriti leaders warned supporters the hīkoi over the bridge “may take hours” to complete given the five-kilometre journey from Onepoto Domain to the Erin Point offramp south of the bridge.

In a message late last night, Auckland Transport said police were preparing for “large numbers of people” to join this leg of the hīkoi, saying protesters are planning to walk across the Auckland Harbour Bridge, through the city centre, and along Tāmaki Drive.

At 11:30am there will be an activation at Okahu Bay, then at Takaparawhau an hour after.

In the afternoon there will be a convoy to and activity at Ihumātao.

The day finishes when the convoy arrives at Rangiriri for karakia.