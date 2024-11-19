Tama Potaka fronts up as hīkoi of activation arrives at Parliament

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka has reaffirmed that National will not be voting in support of the Treaty Principles Bill amid the arrival of the hīkoi of activation to Parliament.

“Mōhio ana kei te rongo mātou i ngā kōrero kei roto i te iti me te rahi, me te mea nei ka whakahē te rōpū kahurangi i tēnei pire tōna haere.”

“We know that we’re hearing discussion within groups big and small but know that National will not proceed, and will oppose this bill going further.”

As Te Whanganui-ā-Tara is expected to host an estimated 30,000 on to parliament steps, Potaka came to meet the people on Parliament’s steps to witness the crowds come from all over.

“Kei te tukutuku mai te ātaahua me te purotu a o tātou iwi, hapori, ahakoa ko tangata Māori mai, tangata tiriti mai, Pasifika mai e aha ana rānei. Me te mea nei kua kite i te oranga o tō tātou iwi me tēnei āhuatanga o te Mana Motuhake.”

“The beauty and richness of our people and communities, whether they are Māori, Tiriti allies, Pasifika people, or whomever they may be. But also seeing the life force of our people and this aspect of Independence being seen.”

Although Potaka was waiting at Parliament for the arrival of the hīkoi, spectators commented on whether his fellow MPs would make an appearance alongside him.

Potaka said his focus was the importance of seeing his people for himself, and sharing what his hopes and aspirations were as New Zealand continued the discussions post-hīkoi of activation.

“Ko tāku e wawata ana e menamena ana i tēnei wā kia tika te mana taurite o ngāi tātou ki tērā o ngā tangata katoa o Aotearoa. Me te mea, e kite ana i ngā heketanga i roto i o mātou hapori, pērā i ngā mahi whai whare, i ngā mahi mātauranga, ngā mahi hauora, me ērā atu momo mahi.”

“What I hope for at this time is for us to have equal rights with all New Zealanders. As it is, we see the challenges in our communities, such as housing, education, health, and other types of things.”

Potaka said although the focus on today’s discussion was the government’s commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, he said the ultimate goal was to uphold the aspirations set out by those before them.

“Ko taku arotanga matua ki te whakariterite mai, ki te whakaea hoki e ngā wawata i tuhia mai e Tā Apirana Ngata, koia Ko te Utu Raraunga, The Price of Citizenship. Koirā hoki tāku i kite i roto i ngā tuhinga o nehe me ngā tuhinga o tērā paremata, o tēnei paremata anō hoki.”

“My main goal is to organise and fulfill the aspirations written by Apirana Ngata, in his book The Price of Citizenship. That is what I saw in the documents of the past and the documents of that parliament then. Which is what you’ll see in this parliament as well.”







