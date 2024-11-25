Auckland bottle shops, supermarkets prepare for stricter alcohol rules

Bottle shops will stop trading from 9pm, everyday, from December 9. (File image/Stuff)

Many bottle shops and supermarkets in Auckland are gearing up for a stricter cut-off time to sell alcohol just as the festive season kicks off.

From December 9, all off-licence alcohol outlets will have to stop trading from 9pm, everyday.

Liquor City Manurewa manager Durjot Heer said while he fully supported the new legislation, he wondered why it wasn’t implemented in January after the busy season.

“[The change is] much safer for everyone, after 9pm there is always trouble,” Heer said.

Heer said he had hoped the LAP trading hours was implemented after Christmas.

“It’s our most busiest time of the year - it’s party season.

“December 9 is not a hassle for us, but why couldn’t they implement it from January 1, instead of before Christmas.”

Off licence liquor stores in the region currently can trade till 11pm, if allowed.

The new rules apply to off-licence alcohol outlets, which are bottle shops, supermarkets and outlets that sell alcohol for consumption elsewhere.

It’s part of Auckland Council’s stricter rules under the Local Alcohol Policy, adopted in August.

Botany Liquor Centre Flat Bush manager, Aniked Kumar said their shop currently closes at 10pm.

“It’s just one hour lost of trading, it will save on our expenses like bills,” Kumar said.

“We’re always busy, but we’ve been informing people of the upcoming change so our customers are aware.”

Supermarket giants, Foodstuffs and Woolworths said they will work with the requirements set out in the new LAP, when it comes into force.

“We remain focused on safe and responsible sale and supply of alcohol at all our licensed stores and will continue to serve our local communities responsibly,” A Foodstuffs spokesperson said.

A Woolworths spokesperson said the change will be a big adjustment for some shoppers.

“We take our responsibilities as an alcohol retailer seriously, and are well prepared for the changes that Auckland Council’s Local Alcohol Policy brings,” they said.

They’ve included in-store signage and radio to remind customers about the new rules, and will have barriers and checkout amendments that will activate at the 9pm cut-off.

“As we all adapt to this new Council Policy, we’d thank Aucklanders for treating our team members with respect and courtesy as they communicate the change.”

Trusts chief executive Allan Pollard said the 9pm closure creates a fair and level playing field for all retailers.

The Trusts control the sale of alcohol in west Auckland.

Pollard said the financial impact on their stores will be minor, with most of stores already closing at or before 9pm.

“It is our larger stores that continue to trade until 10pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday but we don’t not envisage any issues with closing only 60 minutes earlier.”

“West Auckland customers are a resilient bunch who I have found through Covid, Cyclones and Floods to be very adaptive and supportive to any market changes, we will all pivot accordingly.”

The first phase of the LAP was implemented on September 16, with a two-year freeze for new off-licence applications in the CBD and 23 town centres in priority overlay areas with the highest alcohol-related harm.

Council’s policy general manager Louise Mason said they implemented the LAP in stages to give businesses and their customers time to prepare for the changes.

“We’ve been sharing information with businesses and have sent out some materials they can use to communicate the next stage with their customers if they’d like to,” Mason said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.