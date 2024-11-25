People of the hīkoi: ‘I watched the last protest from jail’

This was the first time he has seen the beehive in real life Photo: RNZ / Emma Andrews

This article was first published by RNZ

A former gang member is rewriting his future so his tamariki don’t follow the path he once lived.

The man, who asked not to be named, made the last minute decision to ferry across the Cook Strait to participate in the hīkoi to Parliament.

He was covered from head-to-toe, but it was not to completely hide his identity, instead, to show who he turned up for. A picture of his whānau was worn as a necklace and his tīpuna were added to the United Tribes flag that he customised.

“There’s a reason for everyone to be [at the hīkoi] because my grandparents were doing this in their time and they’re not here now, and hopefully I inspire my babies to come and tautoko the cause.”

In 2004, his grandparents were at the hīkoi that opposed the legislation that placed the seabed and foreshore in public ownership. The man watched that protest from inside prison.

“We watched it on TV, watching it inside jail and we were like, what’s going on there?

“And that was another motive for me to come to this one because I felt like I missed out on the last one, being with my people. The opportunity came now, so we thought we’d take it.”

The nationwide hīkoi last week was a memorable moment for him and his brotherly friend. Both had never been to the Beehive before.

“It’s just kotahitanga for not just Māori, Pākehā as well. We’re just here to tautoko the Kingitanga’s call.

“When we were growing up, we were part of the lost generation. We were ashamed of being Māori.”

Being at the hīkoi was much more than to oppose any legislation, it brought connection to many, he said.

“I felt like I belonged with my people.”

And they are both on the journey of healing so they can teach young ones to ‘go bush and stay out of the hood’.

“We don’t want our babies to follow that suit, you know? I’m still facing my demons and I’m glad I did it and doing something about it.

“We’re both ex-active gang members, but we chose to do bush life, hunt life, river life, just so we can teach our kids the basics of survival. That’s what it is because we’re nearly 40 and we’re learning now. I don’t want my baby to turn 30 or 40 and he’s learning how to fish.”

Gang patch ban: ‘Not all gang members are scary people’

It was a love for motorcycles that led the pair into gang life.

“If it wasn’t for this fella (his friend), we’d be stuck in jail walking the yards.”

The Christchurch-based man said the gang patch ban needed to be understood from different perspectives.

“Well, you’ve got to understand both sides of society. Some people accept it and civilians don’t. They’d be intimidated and so on, which I understand and you’ve got to understand that. So, I’ve got no grievances about that. Yeah, you’ve got to acknowledge both sides.”

His whānau called him back home to Ōtautahi Christchurch so he could tell his tamariki Te Mana and Te Koha of his adventures to the capital.

“It was a hectic couple of days but I’m happy to see my babies and wife. I’m so grateful to be a part of the hīkoi and a part of history,” he told RNZ when he returned home.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

A former gang member is rewriting his future so his tamariki don’t follow the path he once lived.

The man, who asked not to be named, made the last minute decision to ferry across the Cook Strait to participate in the hīkoi to Parliament.

He was covered from head-to-toe, but it was not to completely hide his identity, instead, to show who he turned up for. A picture of his whānau was worn as a necklace and his tīpuna were added to the United Tribes flag that he customised.

“There’s a reason for everyone to be [at the hīkoi] because my grandparents were doing this in their time and they’re not here now, and hopefully I inspire my babies to come and tautoko the cause.”

In 2004, his grandparents were at the hīkoi that opposed the legislation that placed the seabed and foreshore in public ownership. The man watched that protest from inside prison.

“We watched it on TV, watching it inside jail and we were like, what’s going on there?

“And that was another motive for me to come to this one because I felt like I missed out on the last one, being with my people. The opportunity came now, so we thought we’d take it.”

The nationwide hīkoi last week was a memorable moment for him and his brotherly friend. Both had never been to the Beehive before.

“It’s just kotahitanga for not just Māori, Pākehā as well. We’re just here to tautoko the Kingitanga’s call.

“When we were growing up, we were part of the lost generation. We were ashamed of being Māori.”

Being at the hīkoi was much more than to oppose any legislation, it brought connection to many, he said.

“I felt like I belonged with my people.”

And they are both on the journey of healing so they can teach young ones to ‘go bush and stay out of the hood’.

“We don’t want our babies to follow that suit, you know? I’m still facing my demons and I’m glad I did it and doing something about it.

“We’re both ex-active gang members, but we chose to do bush life, hunt life, river life, just so we can teach our kids the basics of survival. That’s what it is because we’re nearly 40 and we’re learning now. I don’t want my baby to turn 30 or 40 and he’s learning how to fish.”

Gang patch ban: ‘Not all gang members are scary people’

It was a love for motorcycles that led the pair into gang life.

“If it wasn’t for this fella (his friend), we’d be stuck in jail walking the yards.”

The Christchurch-based man said the gang patch ban needed to be understood from different perspectives.

“Well, you’ve got to understand both sides of society. Some people accept it and civilians don’t. They’d be intimidated and so on, which I understand and you’ve got to understand that. So, I’ve got no grievances about that. Yeah, you’ve got to acknowledge both sides.”

His whānau called him back home to Ōtautahi Christchurch so he could tell his tamariki Te Mana and Te Koha of his adventures to the capital.

“It was a hectic couple of days but I’m happy to see my babies and wife. I’m so grateful to be a part of the hīkoi and a part of history,” he told RNZ when he returned home.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

By Emma Andrews and Henare te Ua of RNZ