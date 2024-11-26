Kaikōura welcomes 2000 Ngāi Tahu whānau

Thousands gather at Kaikoūra Racecourse for the Ngāi Tahu Hui-ā-Iwi 2024 ki Takahanga hosted by Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura. Photo: Richie Mills

More than 2000 Ngāi Tahu whānau gathered in Kaikōura at the weekend.

Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura chairperson Hariata Kāhu said this year’s Hui-ā-Iwi was a chance to express appreciation for support following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2016.

‘‘Hui-ā-Iwi is such an important occasion for our iwi, and it was incredible to see more than 2000 of our whānau reconnecting and celebrating together.’’

Whānau were welcomed to the Ngāi Tahu Hui-ā-Iwi 2024 ki Takahanga with a powhiri. Photo: Richie Mills

The event was held at Kaikōura’s South Bay Racecourse from Friday to Sunday, November 22 to 24.

A highlight of the weekend was Te Atakura, with a series of cultural performances from around the takiwā, Ms Kāhu said.

Ngāti Kurī welcome Ngāi Tahu whānau with a powerful haka. Photo: Richie Mills

‘‘The mana and passion in our waiata and haka never fail to bring me immense pride in our Ngāi Tahutanga.

‘‘It was particularly awesome to see our rangatahi actively involved, not only in the preparations but also performing on stage and engaging in kōrero with our leaders.

‘‘I’m grateful to the many Ngāti Kurī whānau who came together to help with the preparations. Manaakitanga is a value that defines us as an iwi, and their efforts exemplified this.’’

Manaakitanga means showing respect, generosity and care for others.

Ms Kāhu said Hui-ā-Iwi was well supported by the wider community, including food vendors and local suppliers.

Accommodation was booked out in the town, as visiting whānau opted to support local businesses.

‘‘This reflects the strong partnerships we have here in Kaikōura and reinforces the spirit of kotahitanga that made this special event a success,’’ Ms Kāhu said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.