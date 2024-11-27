Moana 2 champions te mana o te ao Māori at historic premiere

This article was first published by RNZ

The producers of Moana 2 reo Māori are determined to build a cinematic universe where Māori heroes, their stories and their language become the rule as opposed to the exception.

The cast and crew have already reached an historical benchmark celebrating the simultaneous premieres of Moana 2 and Moana 2 reo Māori in Aotearoa.

Inspiring indigenous people of all ages to take pride in their identity, realise their own potential and see the stories of their tūpuna shared with the world in an honourable way was what drove the whānau of the Māori version of the film.

Celebrating te reo Māori

Lead voice actor Jaedyn Randell (Waikato), who plays Moana in the reo Māori film, called the opportunity life-changing and said it was amazing that tamariki could now experience the te reo Māori film first-and potentially only.

“That’s all they’ll ever know, and I think that’s really exciting,” Randell said.

While the experience still felt “quite surreal,” for Randell, she said she was honoured to voice such an inspiring character.

“I think [Moana] is an incredible character for her whānau and for the people, so I feel very blessed to be able to represent her, especially in te reo Māori.”

Jaedyn Randell who plays Moana in the reo Māori film says she's honoured to voice such an inspiring character. Photo: supplied

Randell hoped the film showed tamariki Māori how “cool” their culture and language really was.

“I think it also shows people that te reo Māori is here to stay.”

Honouring the journey of te reo Māori

Temuera Morrison (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Rārua), who voices Chief Tui in both versions of the film, reflected on the progress of te reo Māori over generations.

“Our waka has travelled a long way in terms of te reo. The waka of our language has come from a place where it was not permitted to speak our language.”

He said the premiere was a “monumental moment” for Māori and people of the Pacific.

“It’s important that our kids can go to the movies and hear their reo and hear their reo being reflected upon them, feel good, and make that heartbeat a nice beat.”

Morrison also celebrated the mana wāhine of the evening, acknowledging the contributions of wāhine in both the story and the broader kaupapa.

“It’s the women that are doing the work. They’re the ones in the trenches. So, it’s a mana wāhine night.

“It’s a night to acknowledge, whakanuia ngā mahi o ngā wāhine. Pērā hoki te kaupapa o te pikitia nei, Moana.”

Temuera Morrison (left) who voices Chief Tui says the premiere is a "monumental moment" for Māori and people of the Pacific. Photo: Supplied

Representation on a global stage

The cast said the inclusion of te reo Māori in such a beloved Disney film was a powerful step towards preserving language and culture.

Rutene Spooner (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāruahine, Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki), who voices the new character Kele, said kaupapa like this normalised te reo in a “truly beautiful” way.

“This could be the first and only version of Moana my daughter sees. She doesn’t have to see the English version and then see the translation.”

Awhimai Fraser (Waikato, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Ngāti Pūkenga), who voices another new character Matangi, said the simultaneous release of both films was a moment worth celebrating.

“It’s everything. It’s for our babies. This is why we do what we do.”

She credited Matewa Media for all the hard mahi they had done to produce reo Māori content with Disney.

“Our first movie i te reo Māori was Moana. So, it’s only fitting that this is the movie that’s making history all around the world, mō ngā iwi taketake katoa, mō ngā tamariki katoa.”

Matewa Media worked with Disney to produce the reo Māori content. Photo: RNZ / Layla Bailey-McDowell

Vision and aspirations

Producer Chelsea Winstanley (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi) called the release “a full-circle moment.”

“This was always our dream-to have our babies come to the theatre and choose a film in te reo Māori. This is the language of the land.”

She was hopeful that tamariki feel seen and inspired to “dream big.”

“I just want them to literally go beyond the reef.”

Director and producer Tweedie Waititi (Te Whānau a Apanui, Rongowhakaata) said the simultaneous release of both films had always been their vision.

“Every kaupapa has to have a purpose. We’ve been into the whare of Disney, and we’ve turned every stone… because that’s what we do.”

Waititi saw this milestone as an opportunity for tamariki Māori to imagine a world where te reo was everywhere.

“There’s a space for our reo in every space in the world.”

Awhimai Fraser said her character 'Matangi,' is "a lot of fun" and "has a lot of mana in her" and cannot wait for the world to be introduced to her. Photo: RNZ / Layla Bailey-McDowell

She said by releasing more reo Māori adaptations, they were opening the floodgates for not only more indigenous people, but for the next generation.

“We want our kids to think beyond. Think beyond kura. Think beyond whare wānanga. What else can we do for our reo?”

She also acknowledged the premiere came at a time when discussions about Māori rights were dominating headlines, particularly over Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“We’re getting attacked as iwi Māori. But what are we going to do? Sit down and take it or pivot? This is one of those pivots where we show our people there are other huarahi.”

Music co-director and music translator Pere Wihongi (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kuri, Ngāti Wai) said that the release of the reo Māori version should be seen as a standard, not a special achievement.

“This is the bare minimum of what needs to happen when people are including our stories, when people are including our language.”

Wihongi hoped rangatahi watching the film felt empowered to tell their own stories.

“Our job isn’t to say, here, this is the standard, now get there. It’s almost like this is actually your floor.”

Inspiring rangatahi to dream big

The cast and creative team of Moana 2 reo Māori shared a collective vision: to inspire the next generation to dream big, embrace their reo, and see limitless possibilities for their futures.

Jaedyn Randell said she hoped the film showed tamariki Māori “how cool they are, how cool te reo Māori is, [and] how cool being Māori is.”

She encouraged young girls especially to chase their dreams.

“No dream is too big. No dream is too crazy. If you work hard enough… you’ll realise what you’re capable of.”

Moana 2 and Moana 2 reo Māori had simultaneous premieres in Aotearoa. Photo: supplied

Temuera Morrison urged rangatahi to “get on our waka” and pursue their aspirations.

“Paddle our waka towards those goals, those desires, those careers... Moana’s doing it. She’s breaking the boundaries, being tenacious, being bold. That’s what we’ve got to do.”

Director Tweedie Waititi also reinforced this message and imagined a world where te reo Māori was an everyday reality for young people.

“We want [tamariki] to whakamāori the world. If it’s not in Māori, then translate it. If it’s not in Māori, reimagine it.”

Moana 2 and Moana 2 reo Māori opens nationally in Aotearoa cinemas from November 28.

