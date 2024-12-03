More whales dead, others re-strand after mass beaching at Farewell Spit

More whales have died while others have re-stranded on Farewell Spit in Tasman.

The Department of Conservation was alerted to the whale stranding about 1pm on Monday, where 37 long-finned pilot whales were found.

The agency was working with Project Jonah, a marine mammal welfare organisation, and volunteers on site to keep the whales wet and as comfortable as possible until they could be refloated.

Department of Conservation operations manager Tākaka Ross Trotter said the long-finned pilot whales were mainly mixed ages with three juveniles.

He said twenty-four were still alive on Tuesday morning.

“Unfortunately, six died overnight and we had to make the call to euthanise a second one at first light.

“The remaining 24 are in relatively good condition and we are optimistic of a successful refloat on the high tide at noon today.”

The incoming tide reached the whales at 11.30pm on Monday, and Project Jonah volunteer and communications manager Louisa Hawkes said a number had re-stranded.

A team had been out to check on the whales first thing on Tuesday, finding further whales had died with some having to be euthanised due to poor condition.

Hawkes said they now had a split pod, with some whales in the initial stranding location and some further out and towards the sea.

High tide was due around noon.

Hawkes said they had mobilised medics and had earlier asked for help from members of the public who had experience, and wetsuits to help with refloating the whales.

