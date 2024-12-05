Healthy bodies, healthy minds: Fruit in Schools celebrates 20 years

Healthy bodies lead to healthy minds - an approach that kura across Aotearoa are praising as the Fruit in Schools (FIS) programme celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The initiative piloted in 2004 delivers fresh produce daily to more than 126,000 tamariki and staff nationwide.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu is among over 500 schools that have participated in the programme.

“Ko te mea nui kia whāngai i ngā tamariki kia pai ai te ako,” says kaiako Waimaria Paenga.

(The main thing is to feed our children so they can learn.)

“E mārama ana mātau [ki] te hononga nui o te whāngai i te hinengaro, i te tinana, otirā i te wairua o te tamaiti.”

(We understand the connection between feeding the students’ minds, bodies and spirit.)

The programme is managed by the 5+ A Day Charitable Trust, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. It aims to increase fruit consumption while supporting the health and well-being of students throughout Aotearoa.

“Latest research shows only 40% of the general population do, in fact, eat five or more servings a day – despite twice that number knowing that they should. So, we need to continue this important mahi,” a FIS spokesperson said.

The programme provides tauira in low socio-economic areas (previously Decile 1 and 2 kura) with over two dozen varieties of huarākau (fruit) and huawhenua (vegetables) each year, totalling 27 million servings of fresh produce.

“We have stats behind that that [shows] there’s less absenteeism, kids are coming to school [because] there is food,” 5+ A Day kaimahi, Stephanie Wrathall says.

She also notes the produce is available to school staff.

“The reason the [kaiako] are receiving the fruit as well is to do the role-modelling of this fruit for [the students], to ensure the kids are seeing that in class. [So] there’s no stigma or anything behind it.”

While initiatives like Fruit in Schools help tackle some of these challenges, food insecurity remains a pressing issue.

The 2023-2024 NZ Health Survey showed food insecurity affecting nearly a third of children in Aotearoa, with the proportion of tamariki in homes where food ran out rising from 21.3% to 27% in just one year. More than a third of Māori children were particularly impacted.

“Unfortunately, kids are going to school hungry a lot of the time - it’s just a horrible sad fact,” Wrathall says.

“[Fruit In Schools is] good nutrition to settle their blood sugar levels.”

Key findings from FIS statistics:

43% of kura have observed fewer cases of school sores because of FIS;

96% of tumuaki (principals) said it promoted positive attitudes among students about healthy eating of huarākau and huawhenua; and

95% of the tumuaki said the quality of produce from FIS was really good or great.

“That was really key for us - [making] sure that these kids are receiving beautiful fruit and vegetables,” Wrathall says.

“We try to focus on in-season fruit to focus on quality and the health benefits.”

FIS operates across 21 rohe, with 18 regional suppliers ensuring minimal transportation. These wholesalers are members of United Fresh NZ Inc. who manage the 5+ A Day project.

Wrathall says, “They’re invested in FIS, knowing that starting young helps tamariki benefit from the health advantages of fruit and vegetables.”

“Waimaria ana mātau o Heretaunga i te mea e kī ana ko mātau te ipu huarākau o Aotearoa, nā reira ki konei ko ngā huarākau maha e pai ai te tohatoha ki ngā kura maha,” Paenga says.

(We’re fortunate in Heretaunga because they say we’re the fruit bowl of Aotearoa, so we have plenty of fruit here, and it’s easy to distribute it to many schools.)

The programme also emphasises food education, offering resources on germination, composting, physical activity and eating seasonally - highlighting the link between physical and mental wellbeing.

“Teaching tamariki where [the food is] coming from, how to grow it. [To] show children where fruit and vegetables are coming from,” Wrathall says.

Looking to the next 20 years, FIS aims to broaden its reach.

“We have always seen a space within kōhanga eeo and early childhood. It’s just trying to find the funding to reach that. Obviously it’s a bit of a knuckle down on budget within the government,” Wrathall says.

Paenga says her kura is fortunate to have access to the programme, noting its positive impact on students’ overall wellbeing.

“Ko te nui o te utu mō ēnei momo huarākau ko te haukotitanga nui pea.”

“Ki te kore rātau e tautoko i a mātau i roto i ngā kura, ka kore pea e ārahi i te whare tapawhā a te tangata, otirā a ngā tamariki, kia tutuki i ngā hiahia katoa a te whānau, a te kura, a wai ake nei,” Paenga says.

(The high price of fruit is probably the biggest barrier. If [FIS] didn’t support us in schools, the whare tapawhā may become unbalanced, which in turn could affect the kids’ ability to achieve the aspirations of their families, the school, and so on.)

The initiative’s funding is secure under Te Whatu Ora, allowing it to continue providing food to tamariki nationwide.