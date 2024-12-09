Auckland kid grows to lead Taranaki-Whanganui iwi

Tahinga Hina rose through hapū and iwi roles to head the board of Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi's post settlement governance entity.

A descendant of Ngā Rauru Kītahi born and raised in Auckland is the new tumu whakarae to lead the board of the iwi agency Te Kaahui o Rauru.

Tahinganui Hina returned home to Whanganui in 2018, reconnecting with his marae, eventually becoming a trustee for Pākaraka Marae.

By 2021 Hina was representing Paakaraka on Te Paepae o Te Kaahui o Rauru – the trust board that brings together two uri (descendants) from each marae.

He was elected to the Paepae Kookiri (executive committee) before whānau and hapū encouraged him to stand for the tumu whakarae (trust board chair).

“We are Ngā Rauru Kītahi. Kītahi is what’s important,” said Hina.

“I know it’s my responsibility to maintain the relationships that those before me have established.”

Hailing from Ngāti Maika hapū, Hina said he was focused on strengthening the paepae, supporting new representatives, and fostering informed and inclusive decision-making across the iwi.

“Creating a balance and ensuring no one is left behind is important for me in this role.”

Hina says priorities are creating balance and ensuring no one is left behind. (Photo Te Kaahui o Rauru)

Hina replaces Mike Neho, who was unable to be re-elected after serving two terms as chair.

“It has been an honour to serve as tumu whakarae for Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi for the past six years.

“We have built a strong foundation over the years, guided by our tikanga and values, and those lessons will continue to steer us toward a prosperous future.”

A statement from Te Kaahui o Ngā Rauru said Neho has served Ngā Rauru Kītahi for more than 25 years and been pivotal shaping the iwi’s modern identity and strengthening cultural, social, and economic foundations.

“Under his stewardship, Ngā Rauru Kītahi strengthened our role as a kaitiaki of our whenua and taonga and navigated modern challenges.”

Neho’s leadership had seen the establishment of initiatives bolstering iwi development, including investments in advanced technology, cultural opportunities, and governance capability, the statement said.

“His commitment to revitalising te reo Māori and protecting traditional knowledge has ensured the preservation and growth of Ngaa Rauru’s unique identity for future generations."

