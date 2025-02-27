Te Matatini: Kua tau ngā māngai kāwanatanga ki Te Kāhui Maunga

Ko ngā māngai kāwanatanga nō Chile, Whenua Moemoeā, Kānata me Āketīna ērā i whai wāhi atu ki Te Matatini ki Te Kāhui Maunga i tēnei tau, hai whakakanohi i ō rātau whenua, hai whakahoki anō i ngā akoranga ki ngā iwi taketake o te ao.

Tokowhā ngā māngai kāwanatanga i tere atu ki te whenua o Pukekura, ki Ngāmotu, i tēnei rā, me te aha, ko ngā akoranga o te taiopenga nei ka whakahokia atu ki te kāinga.

Hai tā te māngai kāwanatanga o Kānata, tā Keith Smith, ko Ngāi Māori tētahi o ngā iwi kaha ki te whakarauora i te reo me ngā tikanga nō mai anō, ka mutu, koirā ngā kai ka whakahokia atu ki ngā iwi taketake o Kānata.

“New Zealand, Aotearoa, the Māori are the world leaders when it comes to the revitalization of indigenous language and they have a lot to teach the world including indigenous people in Canada.”

Mīharo pai ana ki ngā mahi haka

Te Pae Kahurangi. Photo: supplied / Te Matatini Enterprises

Along with the Canadian Ambassador, counterparts from Chile, Argentina and Australia were also in attendance today at the third day of Te Matatini competition, where they were amazed with the level of skill and talent on display by some of kapa haka’s best.

Teams such as Ngāti Whakaue, Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai and many others astounded the overseas guests.

Chilean Ambassador and Rapa Nui descendant, Manahi Pakarati says she was amazed with the growth of the event since her last viewing of the competitions 20 years ago.

“I wanted my kids to experience this festival because it’s very important. It has grown a lot and I wanted them to see how the Māori people express their culture with so much pride,” she says.

Rautaki whakarauora reo, tikanga hoki

Kai te kimi rautaki whakarauora tikanga, ahurea anō hoki ēnei māngai kāwanatanga, kia whāngai i ā rātau ake uri, me te aha, ko te iwi Māori te kauwaka hai whakatutuki i tērā kōingo.

Hai tā te māngai kāwanatanga o Āketina, tā Maria Belen Bogado, inā ka pīrangi tētahi iwi ki te whakarauora anō i tō rātau ahurea, me hōrapa ki te ao.

“You make a lot of effort to bring your culture out and to share it with all of us. I think that’s amazing. When you see a haka and you know that in every All Blacks match you have the haka, it’s world widely known. So, I think the lesson we can bring to our countries is that if you have a treasure in your culture you have to bring it out and share it with all of the people.”

He hononga tāngaengae e kore e motukina

Hai tāpiri atu ki ngā mahi whakarauora reo, tikanga anō hoki ko te iwi moemoeā tērā e whakapau kaha ana ki te kimi i tō rātau reo, ka mutu, ki te whakapātaritari i te tangata mō ngā āhuatanga kino kua pā atu ki ō rātau mātua tīpuna.

Heoi anō, ko te taura herenga tangata tērā e puritia tonutia ana e ngā uri ake nō roto i a Aotearoa me te iwi moemoeā anō hoki.

Hai tā te māngai kāwanatanga mō ngā iwi taketake o Ahitereiria, tā Justin Mohamed, nō tuaukiuki kē te hononga ki te iwi Māori.

“Our connections go back thousands of years and to this beautiful place we call the Pacific and to our brothers and sisters across the Tasman. Our cultural connections are immense and it brings our countries closer together. Even going into the future having culture so present in this modern day society as we do, I think it will make our countries stronger going into the future.”