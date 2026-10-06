Olympian Dame Lisa Carrington welcomes first child

Dame Lisa Carrington and husband Michael Buck when they announced the pregnancy.Photo credit:Instagram / Lisa Carrington

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The country’s most successful Olympian, Dame Lisa Carrington, has welcomed a daughter into her family with husband Michael Buck.

Carrington shared a video of the newborn’s feet on social media on Monday, captioned: “Our beautiful baby girl is here. We are completely in love”

She is the couple’s first child.

Carrington said when announcing the pregnancy in April that the couple would not be finding out ahead of the birth if they were having a boy or a girl.

The 37-year-old kayaker had already ruled herself out of this year’s world championships but said earlier this year she was still targeting the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

Carrington has won eight Olympic gold medals across four Games, including three in Tokyo and three more in Paris in the K1, K2 and K4 boats.

Carrington was awarded one of the Olympic movement’s highest honours late last year, receiving the Association of National Olympic Committee Outstanding Sporting Career Award.

Nō RNZ