Raahui Pookeka prodigy sworn in as Family Court associate judge

Mānia Hope being sworn in as associate Judge for Family Court

Inaa te tini ngerongero o te tangata i whakaopeti atu rā ki Waahi Paa, i Raahui Pookeka, kia rangona ai te whakaoatitanga o teetahi kaiwhakawaa tuarua i te koti whaanau.

Ko Maania Hope o Ngaati Maahuta, o Ngaati Whaawhaakia anō hoki tērā i poohiritia e oona rahinga o Waikato.

Kua roa a Maania e mahi ana hei rooia ki Kirikiriroa ki raro i te maru o tana kamupene o Puna Chambers, i whakatuuria i te tau 2009.

Tuia i teenaa, he kaimaatirotiro aa-rohe hoki ia mō ngā take oranga hinengaro.

Photo/Te Ao Māori News

Hei taana, kotahi tonu taana mahi, araa, hei whakaruruhau i toona iwi e uru atu ana ki ngaa kooti whaanau.

‘Ko te whaainga, kia mahea ngaa raru, kia puta oo taatou whaanau i teeraa ao o te whare kooti."

“Naa te mea, he maha rawa ngaa Maaori kei roto i te whare kooti, i te kooti whaanau.’

Taa te kaiwhakawaa mahi i te kooti whaanau

Family Court Associate Judges play a critical role in handling complex and sensitive family law matters, including child custody, relationship property disputes, and cases involving domestic violence.

Hope’s appointment aligns with New Zealand’s broader efforts to strengthen diversity and cultural competence within the judiciary.

Photo/Te Ao Māori News

Hope says cultural competency is clearly lacking in some sections of New Zealand’s justice system.

“Me maarama ngaa kaiwhakawaa ki ngaa taangata e haere mai ana ki te kooti.”

“Me maarama koe ki te Maaori meenaa e hiahia ana koe ki te whakawaa i te Maaori.”

Hope’s appointment also underscores the growing representation of Māori within the judicial system, reinforcing the importance of bicultural perspectives in Aotearoa’s courts.

Her leadership is expected to positively influence the Family Court’s approach to Māori whānau and wider community issues.

“Me moohio koe ki toona ao. Me peehea e whakawaa i te tangata meena kaaore koe i te moohio ki toona ao?” te kii a Hope.

Photo/Te Ao Māori News

‘Ko taku tino hiahia kia kite ngaa kooti, kia kite te ao hurihuri i ngaa mahi o teenei hapori, ngaa mahi o teenei iwi, Ngaati Maahuta, Ngaati Whaawhaakia, ngaa mahi o Raakaumangamanga me ngaa mahi o tooku whaanau."