“Iwi partnerships are our secret weapon” - Infrastructure Investment Summit 2025

Nō te rā nei whakakao atu ngā tini kamupene whakangao o te ao ki Tāmaki Makaurau nei. Ko tā te kāwanatanga hiahia kia whakatairanga i ngā āheinga ki Aotearoa me te whainga matua kia tupu tonu te ohanga o Aotearoa.

I reirā hoki ētahi o ngā ūpoko o ngā iwi ā, ko te pitomata o te mahi ngātahi me ngā iwi me te ohānga Māori i kaha kōrerotia.

I whakatakoto a Jamie Tuuta i ngā hiahia o tōna iwi, nānā hoki i whakamārama i ngā kura ka puta mehemea ka mahi ngātahi aua kamupene whakangao ki te Māori

“There is only one constant in this nation and that is Māori. Governments will come and go; Prime Ministers will come and go.

“We’re intergenerational, we’re long term, we have patient capital like many of you and we not only want to do good for iwi and Māori communities, but for the nation”

E ai ki te Tumuaki o Tainui Group Holdings, a Rukumoana Schaafhausen ka hua nui te mahi ngātahi a ngā kamupene whakangao ki ngā iwi Māori. A, e hiahia nonā kia whakatupu i ngā rawa, engari me noho mātāmua ko ngā uara Māori.

Māori economy set to grow - Finance Minister

In her speech today, Finance Minister Nicola Willis acknowledged the ‘proud and accomplished Indigenous population as she noted the Māori economy becoming an increasingly significant player in the New Zealand economy.

“Over the five years to 2023 the Māori asset base increased from $69 billion to $126 billion. That was a faster rate of asset growth than for the economy as a whole - testament to the success iwi and Māori entities are having in making smart and long-term investment choices, underpinned by strong commercial discipline”

She said that over the same period, the Māori economic contribution to gross domestic product increased from $17 billion to $32 billion.

“Mark my words, that growth is set to continue” she added