Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei marks opening of new Auckland Museum Exhibit

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei is celebrating the opening of a new exhibit Ko au, ko Ngāti Whātua, that showcases some of the iwi’s most significant taonga.

Launched as part of the Auckland War Memorial Museum’s 95th anniversary, the exhibit acknowledges the role of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei within Tāmaki Makaurau.

Te Arepa Morehu, Head of Kaupapa Māori at the museum and a descendant of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei says he hopes visitors will gain an understanding of the iwi through the display.

“Ehara i te mea, ko ēnei taonga ka noho nahenahe hei whakaaturanga ki roto i te karaehe, kāhore, ētahi o ngā taonga e whiu tonu nei, e whiu tonu nei ki ngā kaupapa nui o te wā.

“Te Matatini, Waitangi, ngā whakamaumahara pakanga, Te Ika a Ranganui, Moremōnui, ērā kaupapa katoa.”

He manatunga mā te iwi

The exhibition has over 30 pieces including tukutuku panels, historical and contemporary photographs, kākahu, and weapons, among other culturally important pieces.

Joe Pihema says some pieces are reminders of the history of the iwi and its leaders.

“Ko ētahi o ngā tukutuku i waihangahia i te tūnga tuatahi o te whare o Tumutumuwhenua, nā, ko taku Māmā, taku whaea a Alice Pihema tētahi o ngā kaimahi i tērā wā.

“Heoi anō, ko tētahi o ngā whakaahua e whakaatu ana i taku kuia me tētahi o ngā tino kuia a Mōri Tumahai.”

“Nō reira, ko te kite i a rāua, ka nui te tangi o te ngākau i tērā whakaahua.”

Visitors will be guided through Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei’s history, perspectives, and future aspirations.

The exhibit’s design, imagery, and interpretation have been shaped by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, allowing them to share their story in their own words.

Pihema says the exhibit is just the beginning and the iwi hope that it will be one of many.

“Ko te tūmanako ōku, he tuatahitanga noa iho tēnei. Nō reira, āe, ā tōna wā kia tūturu te whakaaro, kia tūturu te tū o tētahi wāhi whakaaturanga mō ngā taonga o Ngāti Whātua.”