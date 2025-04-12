Free laundry service a ‘load off’ for Māngere families, says first-time user

“This service is stress-free, no judgement, and it’s free – that’s the best part.” – Anahera Wijohn. LDR / Mary Afemata

As housing hardship deepens across Aotearoa New Zealand, not-for-profit Orange Sky Aotearoa has launched a permanent, free laundry pod in Māngere.

For South Auckland mother of five Anahera Wijohn, it’s already making a life-changing difference.

“I’ve seen them online, but I’ve never used them until today,” Wijohn says.

After Wijohn visited the doctors on Monday, she noticed the Orange Sky pod.

She returned the next day to do her washing – it was her first time using the service, and she was the very first person to use the new machines.

Wijohn says doing laundry can cost her up to $50 a week - money that is often needed for other essentials.

“Now I can use that money to put extra on the table, or buy shoes and clothes for my children,” she says.

“This service is stress-free, no judgement, and it’s free - that’s the best part.”

A permanent pod for whānau in hardship

The Māngere laundry pod - only the second of its kind in Auckland - was opened by Orange Sky in collaboration with kaupapa Māori health provider Turuki Health Care and sponsored by Alsco Uniforms, which is funding its first year of operations.

The pod runs weekdays from 9:30am to 2:00pm and is staffed by Turuki’s housing, health and social services team.

The new Orange Sky Laundry Pod in Māngere offers free access to washing and drying facilities, creating a welcoming space for connection, kōrero, and compassion — right outside Turuki Health Care. LDR / Mary Afemata

Turuki Health Care executive manager Renee Murupaenga says the service goes far beyond clean clothes.

“I kind of think of Orange Sky as like a kindness project, actually,” Murupaenga says.“

If we just showed each other a little bit of kindness, communities can be really strengthened that way.“

Murupaenga adds the Māngere clinic was chosen for its accessibility and close connection to the community.

Referring to the housing crisis, she says over the the last two years, a significant number of the whānau the clinic takes care of have housing issues.

“Whether that be a lack of suitable housing in the Māngere or wider South Auckland area. We’ve seen an increase in whānau who are in emergency accommodation.

“We’ve seen a lot of our whānau who don’t have washing machines or dryers, or a finance book to be able to access laundromats - I think laundromats are quite pricey. We have whānau that don’t have excess blankets, excess uniforms – those sorts of things.”

Being able to have a space and a place where they can come, wash their clothes, and dry them for free helps to alleviate some of the burden our whānau are feeling – particularly as we head into winter, she says.

Filling cups, not just laundry baskets

For Wijohn, the pod offers more than just clean laundry - it also lifts a weight off her shoulders.

“If I’m having a bad day and I come here, this will definitely fill my cup - just to be poured with love from this community,” she says.

“Even working families - you can definitely come down here and use this too.”

Anahera Wijohn, a mother of five, was the first to use the new Orange Sky pod in Māngere. She says the free service lifts a huge weight off her shoulders. LDR / Mary Afemata

Orange Sky National Coordinator Emah Rerekura says the service is intentionally designed to be as barrier-free as possible.

“There’s no referral needed, no form, just a name - and it doesn’t even have to be your real one,” Rerekura says.

“Spiderman is a common one in the CBD.”

Rerekura says the machines use hypoallergenic, fragrance-free detergent that is safe for children and those with sensitive skin.

Wraparound support, kaupapa Māori values

Murupaenga says the pod is also a stepping stone to wider support.

“I think the focus is on our homeless whānau and our rough-sleeping whānau – they’re our priority for the service.

“It is about being able to have some open conversations about their struggles, what our wider services are able to do to support them – whether that’s in health, in housing, or in social services.

“We saw it as a way to be able to sit down with the community that we do take care of – have a kōrero with them.

“For some of our whānau, it’s actually about a lot of connections, and not connecting to a number of places and spaces – and so we’d like to be able to try and do that at the same time.“

Turuki’s kaupapa Māori model is inclusive and designed to support Māori, Pasifika, refugee and migrant communities, especially those facing housing or financial hardship, she adds.

“Everyone deserves to have exceptional quality of care,” Murupaenga says.

“That’s our job - it doesn’t matter where you live or who you are.”

The Orange Sky Aotearoa team. Photo/supplied

The team dreams of expanding the service in the future - adding showers and running the pod daily, if enough volunteers step forward.

“We’re keen to help other communities get one too,” she says.

“Imagine if we had one of these in every neighbourhood, that would be magic,” she says.

When asked about making sure accessibility is not hindered by barriers of being whakamā or shy, Murupaenga says it is key these types of community initiatives are a space where people feel welcomed, without judgement, and it is a respectful environment.

“All of those things are really important, or our whānau just won’t use them.”

A growing need, a growing movement

The Māngere pod joins Orange Sky’s growing network of mobile and fixed services across nine regions, including Auckland, Kirikiriroa, Wellington and Christchurch.

Since its launch in Aotearoa five years ago, the charity has delivered nearly 30,000 loads of laundry and more than 14,000 showers.

Rerekura says before this, there was not a permanent service in South Auckland.

“We saw the pod as the best way to meet people where they are - and Health Care is a trusted, active community hub. It made perfect sense.”

Emah Rerekura, National Coordinator of Orange Sky Aotearoa, says the new Māngere pod is about more than just clean clothes — it’s about connection, dignity, and manaaki. Photo/Supplied

Orange Sky operates entirely on philanthropy and volunteer support, with no central government funding.

“We’re always looking for volunteers,” Rerekura adds.“Even just two to three hours a week can help us make a big difference.”’

Just come down and try it out;

Wijohn encourages others not to feel whakamā about using the service.“I was like that once - too scared to ask for help,” she says.

“I got out of that bubble - just come down and try it out for yourself.”

The pod has made a huge difference in her day-to-day life.

“If I had to do this on my own, I’d be tired by the afternoon,” she says.

“Now I can sit down and relax while our washing’s getting done, I feel more stress-free.”

“Orange Sky is going to play a big role now in my life.

“It’s absolutely great this is here - no time frame, no judgement - just come when you need to.”

To learn more about Orange Sky, including how to donate or volunteer, visit orangesky.org.nz

