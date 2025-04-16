Cyclone Tam to still pack a punch despite expected downgrade

Te Taitokerau is currently under an orange weather warning and Moko Tepania is urging whānau and visitors to the region to be safe.

Tropical Cyclone Tam is continuing to sweep through Te Tai Tokerau, with orange weather warnings still in place across the region.

The system is expected to be downgraded to an ex-tropical cyclone as it tracks west of Cape Reinga and weakens further into a storm.

Far North mayor Moko Tepania says racist comments are being deleted from the council's Facebook page. Photo: Peter de Graaf

Northland Mayor Moko Tepania is reassuring whānau that planned power outages are not a direct result of the storm.

“E rua anō ngā momo katinga hiko kua whakaritea e rātou mō tēnei rangi tonu nei, tētahi ka whai pānga atu ki Mitimiti, ki te raki o Hokianga, te hauraro o Hokianga, me tētahi atu ki Ōpononi, Ōmāpere.

“Kei pōhēhē mai te iwi ko ērā katinga hiko he pānga o tēnei huripari. Ehara kē. He mea i whakaritea kētia,” Tepania said.

Weather Warnings Remain

MetService has issued heavy rain and wind warnings, with gusts of up to 140km/h expected and rainfall totals between 120 and 180mm in some areas.

In a recent update, MetService said strong winds are expected to ramp up across Northland and Auckland this evening, with potential impacts including damage to trees, structures, and powerlines, and travel disruption.

Hazards on Roads

Tepania has also raised concerns about road conditions in parts of the region, particularly around Mangamuka Gorge. While significant repairs have been made, he says not all areas are fully stabilised.

SH1 through Mangamuka Gorge in the far north was cut off, after a storm in August 2022 caused major slips and cracks in the road. Photo: Supplied / Waka Kotahi

“Ko te whakatūpato ko ērā wāhi o te rori kahore i whakatikahia, kei horonuku mai.

“Engari i tēnei wā nei, e noho pūmau ana taua rori, e aroha mai ana a Maungataniwha ki a tātou i konei. Nōreira, i pai.”

Storm to Continue South

The remnants of Cyclone Tam are forecast to move further down the western coastline over the coming days and are expected to settle in Te Waipounamu later in the week.

In the meantime, Tepania is urging Northlanders to check on one another and keep informed.

“Kia whai whakaaro koe ki ō hoa tata, e noho tata ana ki a koe, mēnā he kaumātua, he kuia.

“Mēnā e kore pea e whakawhiwhia nei i ngā pānui o te pukamata me ērā momo kōrero, tērā pea me haere ki te titiro atu ki a rātou ki te kite mēnā e pai ana, me te rahirahi kōrero atu i ngā kōrero o te wā ki a rātou.”

He also encourages everyone to stay up to date via official channels.

“Me titiro koe ki ngā kōrero o te wā, kei ngā whārangi pukamata o Te Rākau Whakamarumaru o Te Tai Tokerau, arā ko Civil Defense Northland tērā, o Waka Kotahi me ngā kōrero o ngā kapinga rori, o ngā huarahi matua.

“Me titiro hoki ki ngā kōrero kei ngā whārangi o ngā kaunihera.

“Nō reira, i mua i tō whiti taone, i tō haere ki hea atu rainei, tēnā, me titiro ki ērā momo taipitopito kōrero i te tuatahi, kia haumaru koe, kia haumaru hoki tō whānau.”