Treaty Minister heading North amid Ngāpuhi settlement tensions

Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith has confirmed he will head to Te Tai Tokerau in the coming weeks as pressure mounts over the future of the stalled Ngāpuhi settlement.

The visit follows NZ First Minister Shane Jones drafting legislation to require a single comprehensive commercial settlement for Ngāpuhi, New Zealand’s largest iwi, rather than multiple agreements with smaller hapū or claimant groups.

Goldsmith told Te Ao News the Government is determined to make progress on the long-running negotiations, which have divided opinion across the North.

“Look, they’re [Ngāpuhi] very keen to make good progress on that. They’re continuing the work up there. I’m gonna be going up in a couple of weeks, and look, it’s a long-running issue.

“I think New Zealanders want to see a settlement. We want to see a settlement, and we’re gonna do everything we can,” Goldsmith said.

Exactly how the Minister will be received in the North will be interesting, considering the heightened yet ongoing debate about the settlement.

Collective hapū and leaders across Ngāpuhi have been mobilising in response to the proposed legislative change, with many warning that forcing a single commercial settlement risks trampling over the aspirations of hapū, who have long fought for recognition of their mana motuhake within the process.

Shane Jones’ proposal to legislate for a single deal has reignited fears of Crown overreach and echoes of past settlement disputes, particularly after the Government refused to include tino rangatiratanga in East Coast iwi Te Whānau ā Apanui’s initial deed earlier this year.

Goldsmith’s upcoming trip will likely be met with a mixed reception — from those eager to see long-awaited progress, to those who believe the path forward cannot come at the expense of hapū autonomy.

Ngāpuhi’s Treaty settlement has been stalled for years due to internal divisions over mandate and representation. While some factions support a unified approach, others insist hapū must settle individually to ensure their unique histories, rights, and relationships with the Crown are properly reflected.

Goldsmith has not yet confirmed who he will meet with during his visit, but signalled the Government is determined to see movement on one of the most complex and significant settlements in the country’s history.