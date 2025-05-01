From state housing to first homes – OWN IT helps whānau turn dreams into reality

Burke is part of the 115 whānau who have purchased new kāinga in East Auckland through the support of Tāmaki Regeneration Company’s (TRC) OWN IT programme.

At 19, Haremate Kutia Burke (Ngāi Tūhoe) was a young māmā living in state housing - today, she holds the keys to her own whare, breaking cycles and building a legacy for her whānau.

“The majority of my life has been literally living in state housing or social housing,” Burke says.

“I never thought it would be possible. [I] always had dreams of earning a home as well as other things.”

The shared home ownership scheme helps first-time buyers into their own homes. With as little as a 5% deposit, whānau co-purchase a home with TRC, gradually buying out their share over time.

The programme offers lower mortgage repayments and personalised support, including financial planning and workshops. It’s open to households earning between $85,000–$150,000, or up to $205,000 for larger whānau.

General Manager Jarrod Partridge says one of the big barriers for first home buyers is coming up with the 20% deposit for the house.

“Essentially we leave some equity into the home so that you don’t have to buy 100% on day one.”

“We can make that a little bit simpler - [buyers] need about a 5% deposit and about 65% of the home and the mortgage. So making that weekly repayment a whole lot more affordable.”

He tūrangawaewae, he āhuru mōwai mō tāna pā harakeke

He kaupapa nui hoki tēnei kua titia ki te ngākau o Burke, mōna i pakeke mai i Ukutoia, ā, ko tōna whare hou kei te tiriti tonu i tū ai tōna ō-mua.

“It’s been a privilege to grow up in that space,” te kī a Burke.

“And now I get to raise my son [there].”

Hei tāna anō, nā tana tama e 15 tau te pakeke ia i whakakipakipa, kia uru atu ai ia ki te hōtaka hoko whare o OWN IT.

“Due to living in social [housing] and paying market rent at 611 [dollars], we were like, man, we have to do better for ourselves. Or do we really want to waste our money paying for this home when we could live in a better home?”

Ngā kaihoko whare Māori

Partridge says that despite Māori making up 65% of the population in TRC’s takiwā, they make only 6% of homeowners in the area.

“We would love to see those whānaus being given an opportunity for home ownership here in something first.”

The TRC reports 81% of whānau who’ve joined OWN IT identify as Māori and Pasifika — many coming from public housing (17%), boarding situations (26%) or private rentals (57%).

“We’re looking for anyone from single people to couples, to young whānau, to extended whānau.”

OWN IT home price ranges:

Two-bedroom: $720,000 – $820,000

Three-bedroom: $800,000 – $900,000

Four-bedroom: $1 million – $1.2 million

Five-bedroom: $1.2 million – $1.4 million

‘We deserve to own homes’

Burke says buying her first home is one of the most rewarding feelings.

“If I could give that piece of advice, respect yourself and go for it. We deserve to own homes.”

TRC aims to provide more than 200 new houses to whānau in the community within the next three years.