It’s a no-go for Te Matatini in Te Tauihu

Te Matatini, Aotearoa’s premier kapa haka festival, will not go ahead in Te Tauihu o te Waka-a-Māui in 2027, as planned.

Tā Herewini Parata, Heamana of Te Matatini Society Incorporated, said the decision, made by the Te Matatini board on Friday, was not a reflection on Te Tauihu, but a result of the festival’s rapid growth and concerns over smaller regions’ ability to accommodate burgeoning numbers.

Photo: Te Matatini Enterprises.

“As the festival continues to grow in size and significance, the planning and delivery of Te Matatini must reflect that scale,” said Tā Herewini.

“While this decision is heartbreaking for many, we have had to be realistic and seriously reevaluate the risks of holding Te Matatini in its current format in our smaller regions.”

Tā Herewini said that since the festival schedule was set more than a decade ago, the event had experienced unprecedented growth. It was now a significant event on the nation’s calendar, attracting strong global interest as well.

He said Te Matatini had completed a comprehensive evaluation across multiple key areas. While Te Tauihu had worked hard to find solutions to deliver the festival at its current size, concerns remained, particularly around accommodation, transport, that and freight capabilities.

Te Matatini would now invite Expressions of Interest to host Te Matatini 2027, Tā Herewini said.

Te Matatini held at the Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth. Mahau Blessing Ceremony. Photo: Te Matatini Enterprises

Te Tauihu was confirmed as the host region in 2013. The festival was originally scheduled to be held in Whakatū in 2025. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2021 edition in Tāmaki Makaurau, pushing the event in Whakatū out to 2027.

Sonny Alesana, Heamana (Chair) of Te Tauihu o Te Waka-a-Māui Māori Cultural Council, said while it was not the outcome the cultural council, its iwi and council partners, and communities had hoped for, they understood the decision and remained hopeful Te Tauihu would have the opportunity to host in the coming years.

Sonny Alesana, Chairperson of the Te Tauihu o te Waka-a-Māui Cultural Council.

“Yes, we are disappointed, but we also understand the pressure Te Matatini is under, both in terms of its growth and the financial implications of that.”

Alesana said the decision was not the end of the hosting journey.

“We understand there remains widespread support, willingness, and commitment for Te Tauihu and the other smaller rohe to host in the future once Te Matatini has established a more sustainable format and framework for the event. We are committed to continuing to work with Te Matatini to ensure Te Tauihu does have its time in the sun and that smaller regions are not automatically disqualified from hosting.

Te Kuru Marutea. Photo: Te Matatini Enterprises.

“Te Tauihu can stand proud; we successfully hosted Te Mana Kuratahi in 2023 and the national secondary schools kapa haka festival, Te Huinga Whetū - Ngā Kapa Haka o Ngā Kura Tuarua o Aotearoa in 2024, welcoming a combined 35,000 manuhiri. Our work together with our iwi and our councils has strengthened our partnerships, our volunteer base, and our kapa haka communities. For that, we are grateful.

“With the communities of Mohua, Te Tai o Aorere, Whakatū and Marlborough behind us, we are confident the region is up to the job of hosting Te Matatini in the future, and we look forward to continuing discussions to that end.”