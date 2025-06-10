Iwi leader backs call for whānau to speak up in Napier killing

Hawke’s Bay teen Kaea Karauria was killed, with pleas for information ongoing. Despite numerous witnesses, no arrests have been made.

Bayden Barber, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi chair is backing Kaea Karauria’s whānau who have pleaded with the public for information into the killing of the 15-year-old.

“Tāku nei ki a koutou te hunga ka mōhio, whākī atu! Whākī atu ki tētahi ki Ngāi Pirihimana tōtika, engari, ki ētahi mātua, tētahi matua rānei, kia hiki ai ērā taumahatanga.”

Kaea Karauria was stabbed to death on May 11th in the Napier suburb of Maraenui, Onekawa after attending a party in the area.

Photo: Te Ao With Moana

In an exclusive interview with Te Ao with Moana, parents Ren Karauria and Kym Baker spoke on the effects their son’s death has had on their whānau, describing it as living a nightmare everyday.

Te Ao with Moana say that they have received information about the case through their direct messages on social media, of which they will forward on to Police.

“Te Ao With Moana will be passing on the information to Police in the hopes that Kaea’s whānau will get the answers and closure that they desperately seek.” a statement read.

‘Police have made no arrests’

Police have been contacted for comment; a response wasn’t received before publishing this story.

However, last Thursday, speaking to the New Zealand Herald in respect to the homicide investigation, Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern District manager criminal investigations, said that police would proactively release any update when it was available.

Kaea’s pāpā says people must do the right thing.

I noho tahi ngā matua o Kaea Karauria ki a Hikurangi Jackson o @teaowithmoana ki te āta whakatakoto i ngā kōrero mo to rāua tama

“Do the right thing and otherwise you’re going to have to carry that for the rest of your life. You shouldn’t have to carry something like that for someone else,” Karauria says.

Whānau members have taken to social media with the hashtag ‘Justice for Kaea’ as a tool to share his name and encourage those with information, who feel threatened to reach out.

Photo credit: Ren Karauria/Facebook

Kei te whakapono a Barber mā te karanga hui e pai ake ai ngā mahi whakatūpato, whakakotahi hoki i te hapori i tēnei wā.

“Mehemea ka taea e tātou te kōrero, te whakatū hui pea i waenganui i tērā o ngā hapori, tō mātou nā Taiwhenua o te Whanganui ā Ōrotu, kei reira pea ētahi pūkenga.

Kua whakaritea e te whānau i tetahi pae tukutuku koha. Ka noho mai ko ngā pūtea nei hei rau aroha, hei tauawhi whānau i tēnei wā uaua.