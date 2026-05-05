$28M Parihaka rebuild brings whānau home

Kua rite pai anō a Parihaka ki te manaaki i āna uri, nō muri mai i ngā mahi whakatikatika tūāhanga i ngā tau e rua kua hori.

E $28 miriona te rahi o te puna pūtea mō tēnei kaupapa - e $19.8 miriona nō te kāwanatanga, e $8.5 miriona i ahu mai i te hapori.

Kua whakahoungia ngā rori, ngā pūnaha wai inu, ngā wai para, me ngā wai āwhā anō hoki.

E whakamana ana ēnei whakapainga i te hītori o Parihaka hei tohu i te rangimārie, i te tika, me te mana motuhake o te Māori.

“We didn’t have the infrastructure to support the housing, and we had issues with flooding,” te kī a Tuhi-Ao Bailey, heamana takirua o Parihaka Papakāinga Trust.

Kua whakahoungia hoki ngā waea hiko, ngā rama, ngā rārangi ipurangi me ngā ārai ahi.

Hei tā Bailey, kua roa te hau kāinga o Parihaka e ngana ana ki te whakahaere i ngā taiopenga nui, engari kīhai rātau i whai whakaaetanga, i ngā raihana tika rānei nā runga i te kounga o te wai i reira.

“The water supply was on a gentleman’s agreement with the farmers up the road using their spring,” te kī a Bailey.

Tuhi-Ao Bailey says the infrastructure rebuild means more whānau can make Parihaka home. Photo: Te Korimako o Taranaki.

Ngā tāpoi

He ara hīkoi, he piriti hou anō kua hangaia, e pai ake ai te noho a ngā tāpoi i Parihaka.

“We’re trying to make it better for tourists, so they can see and understand more about Parihaka – but also steer them away from residents’ homes for a bit more privacy.

E $20 miriona o tēnei pūtea i puta i te puna Provincial Growth Fund me te Regional Infrastructure Fund a te kāwanatanga, hei whakaū i ngā here a te Karauna ki a Parihaka i raro i te kaupapa whakamārire o Te Kawenata o Rongo (2019).

E $9 miriona i hua mai i tērā kawenata, ā, nō te Paraire kua taha, oti ai te wāhanga ki ngā mahi whakatika tūāhanga.

Hei tā te minita whanaketanga ā-rohe, hei tā Shane Jones, me nui ake te puna pūtea mō ēnei momo kaupapa.

“It was no mean feat to convince cabinet ministers … to dedicate up to $20 million to a site where, as far as the bureaucracy was concerned, it was a done deal," te kī a Jones.

“These are places of prestige in terms of our history, places of priority in terms of the steps that our nation has taken.”

He tīmatanga noa

Hei tā te minita whanaketanga Māori, minita mō ngā take whare anō, hei tā Tama Potaka, he tīmatanga noa te mahi tūāhanga.

“[The Government wanted to] work with communities such as Parihaka to create … not just the infrastructure but the housing that goes with it, so people can build homes and their lives around these communities in these papakāinga.”

Hei tā Potaka anō, mā ēnei ture hou, e ngāwari ake ai te hanga whare i runga i ngā whenua Māori.

Hone Tipene says small Māori businesses in Ngā Waka Whiria can together build finished houses. Photo: Te Korimako o Taranaki.

He momo hohourongo

Ko wētahi pūtea anō, he mea takoha e Toi Foundation me Tindall Foundation.

E 20 tau ki muri, i tuku pūtea a Toi Foundation ki Parihaka Papakāinga Trust - ko tana wāriu i ēnei rā, e $5.5 miriona.

E ai ki a Wharehoka Wano, te heamana tuarua o Toi, he uri anō nō Parihaka, he momo hohourongo tēnei.

“I challenge dignitaries and each of us here today to reflect on how we can do this more frequently,” te kī a Wano.

“Why can’t we do it in real time, meaningful time for our people?”

He huarahi whai mahi mā ngā pakihi Māori

Ko te nuinga o ngā kaimahi i te pā nō Ngā Waka Whiria - he kāhui mō ngā pakihi hanga whare Māori.

Ko Hone Tipene tētahi o ngā poutarahiti o Ngā Waka Whiria. Hei tāna, he toanga nui tēnei mō ngā pakihi ā-whānau, e āhei ai rātau te whai mahi.

“We can build the roads, put the services in, the curb and channelling, the footpaths, the driveways,” te kī a Tipene.

“And every single piece of that is touched by a Māori business.”

This article was originally written in English by Craig Ashworth and translated into te reo Māori by Riria Dalton-Reedy.