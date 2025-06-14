Rangatahi use Māori speech competition Ngā Manu Kōrero to tackle big issues

Rangatahi are feeding their wairua through kōrero as they take the stage for Ngā Manu Kōrero - a kaupapa Māori speech competition. Photo: Layla Bailey-McDowell / RNZ

This article was first published on RNZ.

Rangatahi are proving they have something to say - and the courage to say it - as they take the stage for Ngā Manu Kōrero, a kaupapa Māori speech competition.

Ngā Manu Kōrero is regarded as “the most significant event on the Māori education calendar”, allowing rangatahi to express their views, lay down their challenges and honour the “special and unique existence of being Māori”, organisers say.

Celebrating its 60th year, students from across the motu will compete at a regional level, eyeing for a spot to represent their rohe at nationals.

Under the blanket of kotahitanga, Ngā Manu Kōrero Tāmaki ki te Waitematā, hosted at Ngā Puna o Waiōrea, brought together students from kura kaupapa Māori, kura rumaki and kura auraki, each speaking on a kaupapa they care about - from political commentary to cultural identity, language revitalisation and the legacy of colonisation.

Kaea Paniora from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae, represented her kura in the Korimako section, she says what stood out to her most about the day was the unity. Photo: Layla Bailey-McDowell / RNZ

‘Finding my place’

Kaea Paniora from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae, represented her kura in the Korimako (Senior English) section.

Her kaupapa for this years whakataetae, ‘Help me find my place’.

“I roto i tēnei kōwhiringa he āheinga tōku ki te kōrero mō ngā take o te wā mai i ōku tirohanga, me ngā kaupapa nui kua aupēhi i te reo Māori.

“This topic allows me to talk about the big issues of the day from my perspective and the things that have repressed the Māori language.”

Within her speech Paniora spoke about the discrimination she faced as a young wahine Māori and the challenges of finding belonging in a system not built for her.

“As a wāhine Māori, I am misrepresented, overpoliced and undervalued,” she said.

She pointed out harrowing statistics, outlining the disparities faced by Māori in Aotearoa.

"Stats NZ say I’m likely to die 7.3 years earlier than non-Māori. Māori are 17 percent of the population, but over 50 percent are prisoners. Wāhine Māori are five times more likely to die by suicide after giving birth."

“This is the legacy of racism and colonisation, and it’s everywhere.

“The discrimination is real, the assumptions are damaging, and the stereotypes are perpetuated through every corner of society. They are in my face every day, and it seems like there is little hope for what lies ahead.”

Paniora was among the rōpū who performed with Stan Walker at the Aotearoa Music Awards. Photo: Layla Bailey-McDowell / RNZ

She also called out National MP Chris Bishop for his reaction to Stan Walkers performance at the Aotearoa Music Awards earlier this year.

Paniora was one of the many rangatahi who performed alongside Stan.

“He sat alcohol-in-hand, looking down at us, judging, stereotyping a group of young Māori, future leaders of our hapū and iwi. How dare he judge me, judge us, judge my people, my ancestors,” she said.

“This vitriol from someone elected to make decisions about my future helped me find my place.”

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae students Kaea Paniora (right) and Rereaio Kahi (left). Photo: Layla Bailey-McDowell / RNZ

Offstage, Paniora said what stood out most to her about the day was the unity.

“We have kura kaupapa, kura rumaki, kura auraki - all together in one place. So kids like me can showcase our skills to the rohe, to Tāmaki Makaurau, and some will be lucky to represent our schools at nationals.”

‘Feeding my wairua’

Also competing was Te Au Āio Ani Mereti, a senior student from St Mary’s College, who delivered her kōrero in the Pei Te Hurinui Jones (Senior Māori) section.

“My kaupapa was Mā taku ahurea tōku wairua e puāwai - through my culture my spirit can flourish,” she said.

She spoke about all of the things that feed her wairua, like kapa haka.

“It’s just something that was personal to me coming from a Kura Auraki. It was important for me to talk about that and encourage our whānau to kia kaha te ako i ngā āhuatanga o te ahurea.”

Te Au Āio Ani Mereti (bottom-centre) a senior student from St Mary's College, delivered her kōrero in the Pei Te Hurinui Jones (Senior Māori) section. Photo: Layla Bailey-McDowell / RNZ

Mereti said kaupapa Māori spaces like Ngā Manu Kōrero were crucial for rangatahi.

“It’s sometimes hard when there are adults around for rangatahi to feel like they can say something. This is a space made for us - to actually have a kōrero and talk about our ideas.

“It’s important to us because we are the future.”

She also responded to adults who claim rangatahi weren’t politically aware.

“If anyone is saying we don’t care - kei te hē rātou. We’re here speaking about these kaupapa. We are the ones speaking up. Even at the hīkoi, it was rangatahi at the front.”

She said it was “obvious” for rangatahi to care about political issues, because it was their future.

“Our kaumātua are here to teach us. And at one point it’s going to be us who are the kaumātua. So, we want our mokopuna and our future to look bright.”

Waiheke Kahi (Ngāti Porou, Waikato, Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whakaue) junior student at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae. Photo: Layla Bailey-McDowell / RNZ

Waiheke Kahi also took to the stage for Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae but in the Te Rāwhiti Ihaka (Junior Māori) section.

“Ki āku whakaaro he wahi pai tēnei mea te Manu Kōrero. E torutoru noa ngā papa tūwaewae mō ngā rangatahi Māori i tēnei ao, ko te Manu Kōrero tētahi.”

Kahi spoke on the kaupapa ‘Ka maumahara tonu tātau ki a rātou’, honouring those who came before him.

“I think Manu Kōrero is a great place. There are very few stages for young Māori in this world, and Manu Kōrero is one of them,” he said.

Te Au Āio Ani Mereti alongside a contingent of supporters from St Marys College. Photo: Layla Bailey-McDowell / RNZ

Matariki reflections

Looking ahead to Matariki, all three students said it was a time to be with whānau, reflect and keep traditions alive.

“Matariki is just time for whānau, time for kai,” Mereti said.

“It’s one of the first indigenous celebrations in Aotearoa, so it’s important we celebrate who we are and where we come from.”

Paniora said they hoped for the new year was to “keep on striving.”

“No matter how much the government is suppressing us at the moment, no matter the oppression, no matter the hate from those in power - keep striving, Māori mā. He waka eke noa.”

Under the blanket of kotahitanga, Ngā Manu Kōrero Tāmaki ki te Waitematā brought together rangatahi from kura kaupapa Māori, kura rumaki and kura auraki, each speaking on a kaupapa they care about - from political commentary to cultural identity, Photo: Layla Bailey-McDowell / RNZ

Ngā Manu Kōrero Nationals will be held in September in Whanganui, hosted by Whanganui me Taranaki rohe.

By Layla Bailey-McDowell of RNZ.