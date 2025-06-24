Whānau and claimants play key role in shaping scope of Wai 3500 Identity and Culture claim

The Waitangi Tribunal is preparing to hear WAI 3500, a kaupapa-based inquiry into Māori identity and culture. Currently in its planning and research phase.

The Waitangi Tribunal is preparing to hear WAI 3500, a kaupapa-based inquiry into Māori identity and culture.

Currently in its planning and research phase, the inquiry will examine how Crown policies and systems have shaped or impacted Māori cultural identity.

In a significant step for the inquiry, the Waitangi Tribunal invited input on how issues of identity and culture should be addressed.

Potential claimant Wiremu Peita, who travelled from the Far North, said both Te Tiriti o Waitangi and He Whakaputanga must be treated as foundational to understanding Māori identity and rights.

“Mōku ake, kua puta atu aku kōrero ki a rātou raini, ka nui te hē ki te mau ko tētahi anake o ngā kawenata ki mua i te aroaro o Te Rōpū whakamanamana i te Tiriti, ka mahue ake te tuākanatanga o te kawenata ki muri.”

According to the Waitangi Tribunal, the Hui Whakatūwhera was a chance for potential participants to introduce themselves and share their whakaaro to help shape the foundations of the inquiry.

Te Wehi Wright, who helped facilitate the hui, said it was an opportunity for all to understand the scope of the inquiry.

“Ko te painga o tēnei hui, koinei te hui tuatahi o ēnei momo. Ko tā rātou i tēnei hui, ko te whakarongo noa. He noho, he āta wānanga ki ngā rōpū, e pai ai tā te rōpū whakamana, whai māramatanga mō tēnei mea te ahurea me te tuakiri. Kia tau tērā, kātahi ka tīmata te ruku tātari atu ki tērā take.”

Waikato kuia Mamae Takerei used the hui as an opportunity not only to highlight past injustices, but also injustices happening right now.

Mamae Takerei says " Turakinangia te kawana i tenei rangi whakarangia he kawana hei aroha ki te iwi ahakoa ko wai hei aroha tika ki te iwi koira anake te tauiratanga."

In the next coming weeks A Judical Confrerence will be held to discuss next steps.