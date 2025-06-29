Kaikōura: Māori culture features in new heritage trail

Seven Toi Māori artworks along the Kaikōura coastline are a legacy of the November 2016 earthquake. Photo: supplied by Heritage New Zealand

Waitaha Canterbury’s cultural heritage has been brought to life by a project launched in Kaikōura on Friday, June 17.

Heritage New Zealand staff and invited guests were welcomed on to Takahanga Marae on a rainy afternoon, as the new Waitaha Canterbury Tohu Whenua cultural heritage trail of 11 sites, including three in Kaikōura, was unveiled.

Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle said it was fitting the trail included the Kaikōura Cultural Artwork Trail, a legacy of the rebuild of State Highway 1 by the North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery (NCTIR) alliance after the 2016 earthquake.

‘‘It shows what we can achieve by working together.’’

The cultural artwork trail sits along a 60km scenic stretch of State Highway 1 from Waiau Toa Clarence River in the north to Oaro, south of Kaikōura, and was created in partnership with Ngāti Kurī as part of the road reinstatement after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in November 2016.

Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith (left) and Heritage New Zealand deputy chairperson Edward Ellison unveil a sculpture outside Fyffe House at Kaikōura. Photo: supplied by Heritage New Zealand

There are seven safe stopping places which include unique Toi Māori artworks, native planting, and information panels to share the rich history of local hapū.

Environment Canterbury councillor Grant Edge said the artworks were an impressive feature.

‘‘It is a special place and cultural stories of the Rūnanga here in Kaikōura is threaded through the coastal highway.

‘‘It just adds to the whole coastal marine environment which is so special.’’

Other Kaikōura sites on the trail include Fyffe House and the Kaikōura Peninsula Walkway.

Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith attended the launch along with representatives from Heritage New Zealand, Department of Conservation, Environment Canterbury and Kaikōura District Council, while Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura hosted the event.

‘‘On the global stage, New Zealand’s history, people, stories and culture is our point of difference, not just our geography,’’ Smith said.

‘‘We know this attracts visitors hungry for new knowledge and the opportunity to create lifelong memorable experiences.’’

The Kaikōura Cultural Artwork Trail is popular with passersby. Photo: supplied by Heritage New Zealand

Heritage New Zealand’s project manager Jake Thomas said he valued working with different Ngāi Tahu Rūnanga on the project.

‘‘Being a Chatham Islander, it has been a privilege meeting South Island rangatira, hearing mana whenua stories and highlighting the Māori history of our Tohu Whenua sites.’’

Other sites included in the Waitaha Canterbury trail include Pūtaringamotu Riccarton House and Bush, Te Matatiki Toi Ora Christchurch Arts Centre, the Lyttelton Timeball Station, Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House and Awaroa Godley Head.

Mid-Canterbury sites are Ōtūwharekai Hakatere Heritage and Ng King Brothers Chinese Market Garden Settlement, while Te Ana Ngāi Tahu Māori Rock Art Centre in Timaru is also included.For more information about the trail, go to https://tohuwhenua.nz/regions/waitaha-canterbury/.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.