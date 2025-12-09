Kaikōura’s world heritage backers address confusion

Kaikōura’s natural environment could be protected by gaining world heritage status, says Te Korowai o Te Tai o Marokura. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Kaikōura’s bid for World Heritage status won’t create immediate regulations or diminish iwi authority, say the backers of the proposal.Te Korowai o Te Tai o Marokura (Kaikōura’s marine guardians) have been clearing up the confusion during community engagement, ahead of applying to the Department of Conservation’s (DOC) tentative list of potential World Heritage Sites.

DOC is updating its tentative list for the first time in 18 years, with applications closing on January 30.

Once on DOC’s tentative list, a site can be considered for a future nomination to the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) World Heritage List.

But making the tentative list does not mean there are new regulations, transfer of ownership or a diminishing of iwi authority, Te Korowai chairperson Tā Mark Solomon said.

“For iwi, inclusion of an area on the tentative list, does not diminish iwi authority or decision-making rights.

“It recognises the central role of mana whenua in caring for, guiding and safeguarding their whenua and moana.

“It strengthens the visibility of mātauranga Māori and creates opportunities for iwi to steer any future nomination, ensuring it reflects cultural values, ancestral narratives and iwi aspirations.“

Kaikōura District Council chief executive Will Doughty said the council is supportive of the initiative.

“At this point we are supportive of their bid to get on the tentative list as a first step.

“A lot more work will be needed to actually get considered, once on the list.“

Kaikōura World Heritage bid committee member Mel Skinner said making the tentative list is not the same as obtaining world heritage status.

“It is a pre-nomination list prepared by the Government, identifying places that may have outstanding universal value and could potentially be nominated in years to come.“

Making the tentative list is the first step in a process that may take eight to 10 years before a nomination is possible.

World heritage recognition is grounded in the protection of cultural and natural values, she said.

“In Aotearoa, this must occur in a manner that upholds Te Tiriti o Waitangi, mana motuhake, kaitiakitanga, and rangatiratanga.“

There were no legal obligations for landowners, councils, iwi, or local communities - but there were expectations.

“World Heritage status does not change who we are or how we manage our places,” Tā Mark said.

“It strengthens the recognition of the mahi our communities and mana whenua already do and provides pathways to attract investment, research and support to protect these places for our tamariki and mokopuna.“

Te Korowai secretary Gina Solomon said inclusion on the tentative list would reflect Ngāti Kurī’s “long-standing kaitiakitanga and the shared commitment of this community to care for our environment”.

“This step gives our rangatahi and mokopuna the option, if they choose, to seek the world’s highest recognition for this extraordinary place.”

Aotearoa currently has three World Heritage sites: Tongariro National Park, Te Wāhipounamu - Southwest New Zealand, and New Zealand Sub-Antarctic Islands

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.