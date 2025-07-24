Māori baller hits NBA Summer League with the Nuggets

A young Māori hooper from Australia has been given the chance of a lifetime, participating in the annual NBA Summer League Tournament held in Las Vegas, part of the NBA 2K26 Summer League series at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

In his NBA Summer League debut, Tyrell Harrison suited up for the Denver Nuggets, logging 13 points and 8 rebounds in just 23 minutes against Milwaukee. That stat line ranked him among the Nuggets’ top performers; he tied for best in the team for both scoring and rebounding that day.

Harrison logged solid touches, converting a couple of close-range shots and grabbing rebounds against a strong lineup. He showed steady form under pressure. Overall, he tallied consistent stats, including blocks, rebounds, and efficient interior scoring.

“Overall, I think my Summer League experience was good. I played three games out of the five. Played solid in the first two. The third game was a bit interesting, but overall it was my first time doing Summer League. Super grateful — like, again, putting my name out there in the NBA space and just the rest of the world, really,” says Harrison.

Once just a quiet big man trying to find his place, Tyrell Harrison is now one of the most exciting players in the NBL — and he’s got the stats and the awards to prove it.

Player on the come up

Harrison began his professional journey as a development player back in 2017. For a while, he flew under the radar, dealing with injuries, limited minutes, and simply trying to get a foot in the door.

“And the Bullets were always there for me. Brisbane’s always been there for me. So they ended up just saying, ‘Look, if you don’t want to go to college, we’ll be here. We’ll sign you as a two-year development player, then roster from there.’ The rest is history,” says Harrison.

Over time, opportunities increased. By the 2020–21 season, Harrison was playing every game and showing flashes of what he could do — particularly as he worked his way back from elbow surgery.

Then came 2024, and everything clicked. Harrison dominated the NBL Blitz pre-season tournament, putting up 17.3 points and 7 rebounds per game and taking home the MVP trophy. It set the tone for a breakout year.

By the end of the season, Harrison was averaging 12.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks — all career highs. He was a key reason the Bullets were competitive again, and the league took notice. He was named the NBL’s Most Improved Player — a huge recognition for someone who’s battled through years of setbacks.

Bullets coach Justin Schueller summed it up:

“We backed Tyrell, and he’s rewarding that faith.”

At 26, Harrison is just getting started. He’s finally healthy, locked in, and firmly established as one of the best bigs in the league. If he keeps this momentum going, there’s no telling how far he can go — NBL stardom, more international play, maybe even a shot at a bigger league overseas.