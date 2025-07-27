Tāmaki Makaurau candidate Peeni Henare says government playing ‘silly games’

This article was first published by RNZ.

The Labour party says Aucklanders are tired of the government’s “silly games”.

The party was drumming up support for their candidate in the Tāmaki Makaurau by-election in South Auckland on Saturday.

Peeni Henare will contest the seat for Labour against Te Pāti Māori candidate, former broadcaster Oriini Kaipara, after the death of Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Moana Tarsh Kemp in June.

Henare, who narrowly lost to Kemp at the last election, spent Saturday morning at the bustling Ōtara Market.

He was joined by Labour leader Chris Hipkins and other party members, including Georgie Dansey, who will enter parliament on Labour’s party list if Henare is successful.

Speaking on the government redesigning New Zealand’s passport to place the English words above the te reo Māori text, Hipkins said he was opposed to the change.

“It’s a massive step backwards. We can be proud to have Aotearoa, New Zealand on our passports. It has been there for decades, and no one has complained about it.”

Henare said the government was not focusing on what mattered.

“I’m a big advocate for te reo Māori. It’s concerning that the government isn’t focused on real issues hurting our people, the cost of living. It’s absolute silly games... from this government.”

Henare said he got a clear vibe from South Aucklanders that people wanted a change in government.

“The message was very clear as we walked around the Ōtara Market that people want to see the back of this government.”

Henare said the passing of Takutai Kemp was very sad.

But he said that did not mean Labour should not contest the Tāmaki Makaurau seat.

“Anybody who thinks a green seat in the chamber of Parliament is a free pass for anybody is absolute folly.

“Should I be successful at this by-election, our tuahine Georgia Dansey, a wahine Māori, will be coming into Parliament.”

He said Labour was seeking a clear mandate to represent Tāmaki Makaurau in the by-election and the 2026 elections.

A 2016 and a 2023 New Zealand passport. The older passport features the English words first - a design the government says it will change back to with new passports from 2027. Photo: Natalie Akoorie

Chris Hipkins said they would be vigourously campaigning for Henare over the next few weeks.

Those on the Māori roll will vote in the Tāmaki Makauru by-election is on 6 September, 2025.

By Jessica Hopkins of RNZ.