Fusing whakapapa and fashion: Vince Ropitini taking his kākahu to the world

Vince has been touted as one of Aotearoa’s most promising young fashion designers, with his designs deeply rooted in his Taranaki whakapapa.

Narrow streets and laneways snake all the way through the Melbourne suburb of Richmond.

Modern townhouses sit alongside gritty Victorian architecture and murals cover walls which punch colour into the streets.

These surrounds are the new base for 23 year old Ngā Ruahinerangi, Ngāti Mutunga and Whakatōhea fashion designer Vince Ropitini.

“With my work so rooted in te ao Māori being anywhere outside of Aotearoa, it feels a bit contradicting.

“I’d say most of my design comes from a personal reflection and my desire to reconnect with te ao Māori and my whakapapa”.

Ropitini has been touted as one of Aotearoa’s most promising young fashion designers - ever since his days as a fashion student at Toi Rauwhārangi College of Creative Arts, at Massey University, in Wellington.

His design is deeply rooted in his Taranaki whakapapa.

His final year collection at Massey, titled The Art of Passive Resistance, was inspired by Parihaka - and its leaders Tohu Kākahi and Te Whiti o Rongomai.

“The story and the community of Parihaka, it’s just really inspiring”, Ropitini said.

“The way that Tohu and Te Whiti were able to lead this community is a really motivating way of I think living, peaceful, passive but so steadfast and strong”.

The collection features a mix of tailored wear and streetwear which also have influences from contemporary Māori artists like Tame Iti.

“There’s aspects of printing and painting, the use of text, symbolism”.

“I tried to recreate some of the traditional Māori dye processing”.

The collection would claim Ropitini one of the top prizes at this year’s international emerging designer awards in Dunedin.

Ropitini was named the VIVA Top New Zealand Designer.

“It felt like a really special moment to be able to show it there - being surrounded by my friends that were also at the runway meeting a whole bunch of designers from across the world”.

“It kind of solidified the idea to me that there is a need for Māori fashion design, Māori menswear at the moment”.

Ropitini has made his first big step by moving to Melbourne and committing to designing his new collection.

He’s flatting with his friend Mana in Melbourne.

They’ve turned their garage into their workshop - and have just installed their sewing machines and equipment.

“Next up will be developing a new collection, developing all these new styles.

“From there hopefully just getting it out into the world for people”.

He’s still having to work a 9-5 job to make his dreams come true - but he’s determined.

The dream to one day see his kākahu on the runways of Paris Fashion Week or the red carpet of the Met Gala.

“There’s really a space for Māori fashion to be seen internationally.

“To bring te ao Māori to the world and really share what our culture is and how important it is for people to see who we are”.