Resident urges tougher stance on illegal dumping in Māngere-Ōtāhuhu

Residents are calling on Auckland Council to take more decisive action against illegal dumping in Māngere as rubbish piles up in streets, parks, and waterways.

During the public forum of Wednesday’s Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board’s August meeting, one resident passionately advocated for change.

Fagafeuō Tuigamala, also known as Fang, made an emotional appeal about the illegal dumping in the community.

“Māngere is a beautiful suburb. It is the gateway to the rest of this country. It is disheartening to see the frequency of rubbish piling up in our parks, on our footpaths, and even by my bus stops and the local streams.”

Tuigamala says the extent of dumping has become so bad that she no longer feels comfortable walking around her own neighbourhood.

A community BBQ at Radonich Park brought locals together to kōrero and support park clean-ups. Photo: Auckland Council

“One hot spot for rubbish dumping is Radonich Park on Cleek Road, right between a kindergarten and a refugee resettlement centre, and where sports teams train.

“Families, children, and new migrants are trying to enjoy the space, but what they’re faced with is couches, broken furniture, and food waste. This is not the reflection of who we are as a community.”

She urged the board to take action and suggested several possible solutions.

“Number one, install cameras at dumping hotspots like Radonich Park to hold people accountable. And number two, put up clear warning signs at every park and every car park so the rules and penalties are visible.

“Māngere deserves clean parks, safe footpaths, and spaces that reflect the strength of our people. Together, we can respect our whenua and all the life on it. Mālo aupito and thank you very much for listening.”

Board response

Acting board chair Christine O’Brien thanked Tuigamala for her presentation and acknowledged the shared frustration among residents.

O’Brien says the board is working to improve enforcement and education, but limited budgets make consistent action difficult.

Household waste left illegally in the bush. Photo: Auckland Council

Manukau ward councillor Alf Filipaina also spoke strongly on the issue, agreeing that enforcement needs to be strengthened.

He says the council needs to work with police and community groups to hold those responsible accountable, while also supporting residents who want to keep their neighbourhoods clean.

For Tuigamala, he says without stronger measures, illegal dumping will continue to undermine community pride and wellbeing in Māngere.

In May, Local Democracy Reporting reported on the growing frustrations as illegal dumping left ratepayers with a multi-million dollar bill.

Cars, fridges, toxic waste and up to 500 mattresses per month were among the items being cleaned up across Auckland.

Auckland Council’s cost for collecting and disposing of illegal waste in the 2024 financial year was $2.7 million, a rise of $200,000 each year since 2022.

Local Democracy Reporting is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ On Air