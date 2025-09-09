Mana whenua perform karakia to clear land where Tom Phillips was shot

Patrick Maikuku spoke on behalf of mana whenua who performed karakia this morning at the site where Tom Phillips was shot.

In line with tikanga, Ngāti Maniapoto representatives travelled to the site where Tom Phillips died to perform karakia. The ceremony was private, but spokesperson Patrick Maikuku says it was the right thing to do.

“Ka tika, kia haramai rātou mō ngā karakia i roto i aku whakaaro inaianei kua oti.”

He adds that the community is feeling the impact of the incident, and as hau kāinga and mana whenua, they will continue to provide support where needed.

“Whēnei i ahau nei e mamae ana, e mamae ana. Nā te whakaaro, te roa ō rātou e kimi mai ana ki a Tom me ngā mokopuna nei.”

Oranga Tamariki update

Oranga Tamariki Regional Commissioner Waikato, Warrick Morehu, told media the agency is limited in what it can share, but reassured that planning has long been in place for the children’s return.

“The Family Court are actively running this case, and we will comply with the directions they will give us.”

Police Minister, Police Commissioner and Waikato Regional Commissioner Oranga Tamariki provide update on Marokopa shooting

“The children are settled and we’re settled last night. They’re doing well under the circumstances and engaging with the staff supporting them,” he said.

Morehu added he has an “experienced and dedicated” team working on the case.

“They are prepped and ready to respond to whatever needs these tamariki might have.”

Also at the press conference were Police Commissioner Richard Chambers and Police Minister Mark Mitchell, who had just returned from Melbourne where they attended the funeral of a Victoria Police officer who was shot in Victoria’s northeast.

They both praised Police actions and said they made a visit to officer was able to speak with him.

“He certainly gave myself and the commissioner a sense that although he has got a tough pathway to recovery, there is a pathway to recovery,” Police Commissioner said.

“We also took time to meet with the family of our colleague who are here with him and supporting his recovery” he added.