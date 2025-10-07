Māori basketballer bound for NCAA division 1 college

Kahurānaki Treacher has committed to Oregon State University in America, where he will play the 2026/2027 basketball season.

The 19-year-old Treacher is currently completing his freshman year at Eastern Arizona College, and is currently averaging 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds on 44% shooting for the season.

Treacher says it’s not an easy feat making it to the NCAA, “the biggest platform for college basketball.”

“It’s very challenging, everyone at that level can all hoop, everyone can play basketball, everyone is good. So, being able to get to that point where I’m up there with them, it’s pretty hard, but like I said, consistency, putting in the mahi, that’s how you’re going to get there.”

Oregon State University

National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is the highest form of collegiate competition for all sports in America.

Furthermore, it is a step closer to the NBA, the highest basketball competition in the world.

Alumni of Oregon State University include Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton, NBA centre Drew Eubanks and Guard Gary Payton II.

He says his commitment to the D1 college is a privilege and playing in the same programme as an NBA great.

Photo credit / Karl Maasdam

“When I was doing my research on the school and saw that he went there, obviously, he’s one of the greatest defenders of all time, one of the best point guard defenders of all time, top 50. So, being able to be in that environment where he was able to flourish and get to where he was at in his career, me being able to be blessed with the opportunity to be able to be in similar spaces is real cool.”

This move from junior college to America’s highest form of collegiate athletics is a leap that Treacher says is a ‘dream come true.’

“Everything I’ve worked for since I was 11/12, the mahi that I’ve put in since then is all starting to come to fruition,” he says.

Te tau tākaro e kainamu mai nei

Hei te Hune e kainamu mai ana ka tīmata a Treacher ki te tākaro mō Oregon State University, me te whakaatu ki te ao ōna pūkenga, ōna pūmanawa hoki i te papa poitūkohu.

Ka mutu, kei te hoki ora mai te wāhanga o te PAC 12, he huinga tīma poitūkohu whare wānanga nei nō te uru o Amerika, ā, kua karangahia te wāhanga nei hei ‘Conference of Champions’ nā te kaha o aua tīma kia toa i te whakataetae mō te ipu NCAA.

Photo credit / Karl Maasdam

Hei tāna, arā hoki ngā taumahatanga e noho nei ki runga i ōna pakihiwi, engari e hīkaka ana ia kia mairangatia te angitu.

“Obviously, there is pressure in everything you do. But, how I think about it is, I’ve prepared myself enough to be able to play at that level. So, I’m not going to go in there doubting my abilities, I’m going to go in there thinking I can rock with anyone.”